"VICIOUS"
Halestorm
"Vicious" comes five years after Halestorm's Grammy-winning hit "Love Bites (So Do I)" became the group's standing claim to mainstream fame. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who has worked with bands like Foo Fighters and Alice in Chains, "Vicious" is a jump in sonic variety since the band's third full-length album, "Into the Wild Life," topped the rock charts in 2015.
The new album stays true to the band's long-standing creative elements. The cryptic but assertive attitude of Lzzy Hale's diverse vocal range and raunchy guitar riffs team up well with her brother Arejay's locomotive percussion, Joe Hottinger's sharp guitar work and Josh Smith's thumping bass walks.
On "Vicious," the group takes its raw and abrasive guitar sound up a notch with more polished, virtuoso axe-playing.
It's also worth noting that Hale's vocals really dazzle on this one. The frontwoman's ferocity seems to embody the vocal stylings of metal legends like Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy, of Motorhead, with only her truly distinct Halestorm touch.
The four-piece starts it out even-handed by summoning the forces of nature in "Black Vultures," painting a sonic picture of flying scavengers circling the sky. The song rotates between its flashy modes of thrash to more melodic sensibilities while Hale unabashedly wails words of survival.
"Uncomfortable" may be one of the album's strongest tracks. The song starts out as a shredder with a rhythm that chugs behind chunky guitar riffs before Hale spits her spiel like fire following an illuminated bridge that adds nuance to a catchy chorus. It's an easy head-banger that doesn't lose intensity even during its more pop-heavy parts.
But the band also knows how to change a pace when it comes down to it.
"Conflicted" is an ode to indecision, set by a grinding mood in a slower tempo while emphasizing the cleaner, rootsy-rock guitars. Hale gets outwardly sensual on "Do Not Disturb," while the final track, "The Silence," ends the album on an audibly lighter note as an acoustic ballad to a love lost.
While "Vicious" does contain a share of fillers, it doesn't fall short of what a solid metal album should do — beat the heck out of traditional musical niceties with powerful sonic blasts and metaphorical fists of tough, lightning-fast rock 'n' roll.
"FOR THE LOVE OF METAL"
Dee Snider
Dee Snider, the Long Island mouth that roared on all-time rock classics including "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock," already did the solo thing in the early '90s while Twisted Sister was on hiatus.
But apparently there was something deeper, darker and heavier brewing within Snider that even he might not have known was there. (And this from a man who wrote a horror movie about a killer who sews victims' mouths shut.)
That darkness shines on "For the Love of Metal," a project that came about when Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta dared Snider to make a modern metal album. The result is heavy on growls, guttural snarls and bowel-rattling bass and guitar riffs.
It's difficult to imagine a guy old enough to collect Social Security can melt your face deep into his fifth decade in the heavy metal biz. But he does. And Snider garnishes these tracks with just enough attitude to appeal to his '80s fans. "Lies Are a Business" is steeped in today's nu-metal riffage, yet it employs a twin-lead guitar solo that could have been ripped from Accept's "Fast As A Shark."
"Roll Over You" sounds like an extended Twisted Sister stage rant set to music and lyrics that are as offensively unprintable at the start as they are at the very end.
The true reveal here is "Tomorrow's No Concern," in which Snider seemingly lets go of his considerable '80s legacy, saying he doesn't need it because he's got today well in hand.
It sure sounds like it.
"TO THE SUNSET"
Amanda Shires
The start of Amanda Shires' new album sounds like a spin of the dial on an old radio struggling to find a station amid the static. Will it be country music? Pop? Rock? Or maybe something from outer space, which inspired the lyrics to the first song.
Shires is way out there, an unclassifiable original, which is what makes "To the Sunset" a pleasure. Nashville superstar producer Dave Cobb was clearly on board with the idea of creating something different, and he helped Shires come up with a 10-song set that's her best work yet.
It starts with her quirky, quavery alto, which is processed and multitracked to excellent effect. A fine supporting cast includes her husband, Jason Isbell, who plays guitar riffs not heard on his own records and sounds as though he's having a blast.
Ditto Shires, who plays the uke, whistles and lets out a gleeful "Wooo!" at the start of the rocker "Eve's Daughter." She should be happy after writing a batch of terrific, slightly twisted tunes filled with happy hooks and memorable melodies.
Armed with a newly earned Master of Fine Arts in creative writing, Shires serves up quotable couplets about Champagne, clothes envy and music versus sports. These songs would sound good on any radio, old or new.
