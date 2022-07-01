Given the opportunity, the music teacher in first lady Donna Edwards can’t help herself. Sitting in the parlor of the Governor's Mansion, Edwards said that on most days, she plays the nearby grand piano on her own, to her heart’s content — making up the music as she goes.
“I play my mood,” she said, glancing at the piano.
As we launched our June 15 interview and tour of the Governor's Mansion and its grounds, I asked if she would be willing to serenade us in the way she likes to play when she's on her own.
She took a seat at the piano and began to play with a level of grace impossible to miss. She played a piece that sounded like the soundtrack to an inspirational Ken Burns documentary. I got the frissons. When she finished, she looked up and smiled.
I asked what song she had just played. "I don't know. It's just my own little inspiration," she said, and we continued the interview and tour, feeling lighter and brighter — the gift of a song, as every music teacher knows.
You were a military wife and used to moving some. How did you use that experience to help make the mansion a home for you and your family?
We spent eight years in the military, but we only lived in three states and moved five times. I probably moved more with International Paper (her father's employer) than with the military. When you've moved a lot in your life, you know it's going to be OK.
Do you have family meal-time traditions?
Trying to find a way for all of us to stay engaged was difficult that first year. I realized I needed to get a hold of the calendar. After the first year here, I made all Wednesday nights family-night suppers — no excuses. I knew if I didn't hold on to it, I would lose it. After supper, we played Scrabble or cards. Our kids, Samantha, Sarah Ellen and John Miller, all came and sometimes invited friends.
Now, here in the private dining room, where we do our family suppers, we sometimes FaceTime the kids.
One tradition we have here is what I call our "seasonal tree." I brought it from home and decorate it for whatever time of year we're in. The kids always beg me not to do the back-to-school decorations yet.
Did you cook the Wednesday night meals?
No! I love it when John Bel cooks, but he gets to cook for fun. I was so excited not to cook when we moved here — probably my most exciting thing. Having to cook for so long ... I think every parent who has been the primary cook for a family probably understands.
What has been the biggest surprise about living in the Governor’s Mansion?
There really weren't any big surprises. I felt at home as soon as I got here, but one of my philosophies is to leave it better than you found it, not just here but in everything. This building had not been redone since Alice Foster (wife of former Gov. Mike Foster) — more than 20 years.
I went in the attic and started pulling things out. I found a set of needlepoint magnolia chairs and started exploring. They looked like they needed a little love. I learned that Elaine Edwards (first wife of former Gov. Edwin Edwards) had a needlepoint group. Being from Mississippi, I like that the magnolia is one of the things we shared. I also found a roll of tan leather that had been here for years. We reworked the needlepoint to create beautiful chairs.
I remember saying, "Who is going to remember this?" I'm working with Ronald Garry on a book called "Memories in the Mansion." Since 2016, we've been collecting audio from people who have lived here — Elaine Edwards, Edwin Edwards, Kathleen Blanco, Ted Jones, Buddy Roemer and others. I'm glad we got those voices and memories recorded.
Alice Foster wrote a book called “A Place Worth Preserving” about the Governor's Mansion. I'm working on “A Place Worth Preserving II.” I edited it last night, in fact. We’re in the final stages.
Delving into all of the history made me think how sad it is that so much of your life happens here and then you leave and never come back. So in October 2017, I hosted an event and invited the families who had lived here through the years — to let them share their own memories. I'm hoping those things will continue.
What's your favorite song?
“You Are My Sunshine"
What’s your favorite place in the mansion?
Every governor leaves a little behind. In 2016, coming off a difficult campaign and then straight into transition — I didn't know what that was. I thought, "If I could find a place to start our mornings, a place to breathe, I could have a joyful attitude." I began to play with the idea of adding a balcony from the bedroom upstairs. We raised private funds to do so. It is now my favorite place here.
Do you have a current project here at the Governor's Mansion?
Edwin Edwards put in tennis courts here in 1973. At the age of 50, I learned to play tennis — and we raised money to fix the courts. The pool was added in 1964. Kathleen Blanco suggested that we should add a bathroom for outside.
I wanted to host high school tennis tournaments here, but we couldn’t do that because there were no bathrooms. We are building them now — you're some of the first to see them. They are accessible with ramps for wheelchairs. We worked with Kevin Harris, historical architect, to create the plans.
All of these improvements were made through private donations through the Governor’s Mansion Preservation Foundation, a new foundation we created in 2016 for the upkeep of the exterior grounds of the mansion and the interior.
Tell me about the rose garden.
The roses were lovely but tired. We partnered with the LSU AgCenter. They advised replacing the roses. The Legislative Spouses Auxiliary Group raised money to replace the roses. We gave the old roses to the families who had lived here. We reached out to all parishes to see if they wanted to sponsor a rose bush. We’ve got 64 stakes — still waiting on a few rose bushes from some parishes.
The Peggy Martin Katrina Survival Rose is a focal point of the garden. Out of the dust and despair after Katrina came this beautiful rose, and then, what Southern garden doesn’t have a swing?
And the chickens and garden?
Edwin Edwards had a stable here, but now it's a place for a garden and chickens. If John Bel is in, he comes out and collects the eggs — it's not my thing.
He's so proud of this garden. We love the okra, the banana peppers and the kohlrabi. Kohlrabi is better for those avoiding carbohydrates. I'm creating an English-style garden with boxwoods, hydrangeas. I planted the sunflower seeds myself.
And, there's Job's Tears. Kathleen Blanco loved those. When the Cajuns came to Louisiana, they used the plant's beautiful seeds to make necklaces and rosaries.