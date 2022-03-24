Bryan Bielanski is living his musical dream, ditching his job and hitting the road.
The singer-songwriter will crisscross the country from now until November, part of a mammoth tour he planned while working at restaurants and imagining a life of a traveling musician.
He stops at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room on Thursday, March 31, to share his upbeat outlook with Baton Rouge crowds.
“They can expect some high energy, some happy songs and some positive vibes,” Bielanski said.
Bielanski, now 43, started the band Angwish at 17, producing albums that hit college music charts. He was the only constant in a revolving door of band members. Over the past few years, Bielanksi has gone solo.
In 2022, he produced his latest album, “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II.” The album’s lead song, “Get Better at Life,” is his signature tune.
“It's all about looking at yourself and trying to be introspective and being self-aware and aware of your strengths and your weaknesses,” Bielanski said. “It's a song about self-improvement, and I just think it's a thing that would help a lot of people in the world.”
Touring solo has allowed the North Carolina-based musician to live the life he hoped for, traveling and sharing his art.
“I do miss the full band experience on stage,” he said. “Nothing really beats that. But the logistics of traveling alone are a lot easier than traveling with other people.”
Before hitting the road, Bielanksi spoke with The Advocate.
What hooked you on this lifestyle of playing music and touring?
As a kid, I always loved going on road trips with my family. So, part of it stems from that for the traveling aspect. And as far as the music and the recording things, that also goes back to my childhood, too. I grew up in a family where music was very important. My parents are both huge, huge music fans, my dad saw the Beatles in concert, and my mom saw Led Zeppelin in concert. I grew up listening to them playing records almost every night. It's like it was drilled into my brain.
You love the Beatles and Nirvana, and there are a lot of ’90s vibes in your music. What are your biggest influences?
I was really into the Beatles because of my parents. When the ’90s came around and alternative rock got popular, that's when I decided I was gonna do this for life. The thing I really liked about Nirvana is that they opened up the mainstream audience to explore a lot of underground and independent music. Whenever they were super huge back in the early ’90s, I went out of my way to try to discover all the bands that influenced Nirvana and I just went down a rabbit hole and got into all kinds of stuff.
You’re recording independent albums and touring solo. Is this the way for most musicians these days?
The old business model of getting discovered by a record label, that's kind of out the window. It's almost impossible to get big in that regard. It's just definitely different than it was 20 or even 10 years ago. Just recording your own music and getting out there and touring — that's the way to do it. And, honestly, I think being signed to a major label would bring all kinds of extra headaches, just like loss of artistic control.
You’re playing a listening room here. Are these types of venues creating new opportunities for singer-songwriters like you?
It is a place where the focus is on the music. With my tour, it's a mixed bag, and I'm playing all different kinds of places from breweries to coffeehouses and teen centers. I'm even talking to a prison right now about getting to play a show. Trying to do the Johnny Cash thing. It's a little hard getting out there after COVID. There are a lot of places that dropped off the radar; a lot of places that used to do live music aren't doing it anymore. And then a lot of venues that exclusively were music venues just shut down completely.
Bryan Bielanski
8 p.m. Thursday, March 31
Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room
2733 North St., Baton Rouge
$20 at the door