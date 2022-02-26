The Associated Women in the Arts will open “Louisiana …Through the Painters’ Lens” on Thursday, March 3, in the Senate Chamber at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
The show runs through April 25, and there will be a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 21.
All artwork, focused on the Louisiana landscape, is inspired by the artists’ lives and travels in and around the state.
The show will be filled with work by artist members, including Arlene Earhart’s colorful and loosely painted, "Herondippity,’" an oil painting created using a palette knife while she recovered from a hand injury.
Earhart was still compelled to paint while healing. Her second palette knife painting in the show, "Heading Out," focuses on a marsh, yet it's more.
"This far view of the distant marsh was really about the water that the engine had churned," she said. "If you have ever been on a fishing boat heading out to Grand Isle, the movement of the water dances for you. Is it blue, green, brown or red? I tried to capture that here after an early morning departure before the cruel Hurricane Ida attacked the area and destroyed so much of the landscape.”
Also in the show is artist Betty Efferson's “Muddy Waters” a work of pastel, charcoal and ink on sanded pastel paper. In May 2021, when the flooding in her neighborhood completely destroyed all but three homes, Betty’s home was spared. But her ground-level studio and suffered damage.
“Paintings were mushes," she said. "It took a long time for me to give up and place them in the trash, along with other studio supplies.”
Challenged to make something beautiful from her salvaged pastels, Efferson created “Muddy Waters.”
“Like a lotus rising from muddy waters, beauty peeks through,” she said
Jane Chapman, considered a tonalist painter, has depicted the stillness and solitude of the deep swamps of Louisiana in the fall when cypress trees turn a beautiful shade of orange, and where the egrets seek refuge.
“Solitude” is painted in oils.
Meanwhile, Nanci Charpentier, an oil painter, has visited Spanish Town to paint there with other artists in the organization, along with Baton Rouge plein air painters.
Her work, “Down in Spanish Town” is a culmination of plein air studies and photos of the area.
When talking to one of the Spanish Town residents, “I told her we were there because of all the colorful houses,” Charpentier said. “All the people here are colorful, too!”
For more information, visit associatedwomeninthearts.com or louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.