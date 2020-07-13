The American, My Oyster Association is honoring students in south Louisiana area who have completed middle school, high school and college.
"Unfortunately, adjusting to a new normal in the age of COVID-19 has resulted in middle school, high school, and college seniors having to forgo one of the greatest experiences of their young lives — their graduation ceremony," said AMOA President Bea Gyimah.
The group, she said, decided to honor 21 recipients for their "academic achievements, exceptional talents and efforts to make America a better place for us all." The students were nominated by AMOA members, supporters and community leaders.
"At AMOA, our goal is to inspire these graduates to always make meaningful contributions to humanity which is why we are recognizing their efforts with a customized graduation card from Paper n' Things, a keepsake lapel pin from Gold Star Trophy, a monetary gift from AMOA, and gift cards from our sponsors, Raising Canes, The Walmart Supercenters and the Walmart Neighborhood Markets," Gyimah said.
Honored were: Hannah Brigalia, East Iberville High School; Victoria Brigalia, Southeastern Louisiana University; Beau Brown, Catholic High School; Rakiyyah Donkor-Green, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Kaleigh Havard, Baton Rouge Community College; Kimberly Hayes, Southern University; Trinity Holmes, McKinley Middle Magnet School; Robert Irwin, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University; Mya Jacobs, Xavier University; Nivea Johnson, McKinley Middle Magnet School; Zion Johnson, Forest Heights Academy; Casey Melerine, SLU; Kimberly Peterson, LSU; Joseph Richard, Sherwood Middle School; Rudolph Richard III, Lee Magnet High School; Schyler Shelmire, McKinley Senior High School; Brittney Stewart, the University of New Orleans; Trinton Harris, MSA West Academy; Ahrianna Vicks, Westdale Middle School; Jordan Williams, Madison Central High School; and Drake Wilson, Baton Rouge Community College.
Quilt of Valor presented
Paul Church was presented with a Quilt of Valor on June 19 made by the local Quilt of Valor group sponsored by Cottage Creations and Quilts.
2nd Lt. Church served as a navigator on a B24 in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. Friends and family gathered on the lawn of Peggy Carroll’s home for the presentation, observing social distancing and mask guidelines. LSU Professor Griff Campbell played the national anthem, taps and popular music from the 1940s on his saxophone.