Honey, you haven't seen "Queer Eye" yet?
Stop what you're doing, find your nearest screen and turn on Netflix because the Fab Five are back and more fabulous than ever in this reboot.
The new experts — Tan France (fashion), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Antoni Porowski (food and wine) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) — are as diverse as the people they makeover. And this cast has an undeniable chemistry; hardly a moment goes by in which one of them isn't charming you to tears.
This updated version of the popular early-2000s show is a stark contrast to the original in that the guys talk more openly and often about being gay, their husbands, their children, religion, personal struggles — it gets real and emotional.
Everything about this reboot is bright and full of love. Seriously, I dare you not to get up and dance when the theme song comes on. The show is a gem in a time where a great swath of television is dark, dystopian and bleak. Overall, she's fresh, she's current, she's giving you fierce, Bob Ross realness. (Watch the show; I promise it makes sense.)
But make no mistake, the Fab Five's influence isn't an end-all-be-all to their subjects' problems, rather a gentle nudge in the right direction.
But hey, is there really anything a good pomade and a French tuck can't fix?
Both seasons of "Queer Eye" currently are available on Netflix.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 4
Each episode is its own special capsule, so don't feel obligated to watch them in order. "To Gay or Not Too Gay" (that title, y'all) is a shining example of why the reboot branching outside its "For the Straight Guy" moniker was the perfect move. Straight white men aren't the only ones that need a little help — I mean, they're the majority, just finally not the center of attention.
The Fab Five meet AJ, who's coming to terms with who he is and wants to come out to his stepmother at the end of the week. From Berk's transformation of his messy bachelor pad to Brown's guidance, the AJ we see at the end of the week is so much more confident and comfortable in his own skin.
I won't spoil too much, but have the tissues ready.