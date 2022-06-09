EDITOR'S NOTE: Julia Claire Williams, of Kinder, will give up her crown when a new Miss Louisiana is crowned June 18 in Monroe. We asked her about her year as Miss Louisiana 2021.
How did you choose disabled and disadvantaged youth as your social impact initiative?
The year is 2006. Freddy and I are in second grade. Freddy is an oh-so-sweet, underprivileged, disabled classmate. Hyped up with excitement, we await our turn to roller-skate around the school gym. Finally, it is our turn, and we eagerly jump up, when WHAM — Freddy suddenly falls to the floor. About 10 seconds too late, amidst an eruption of laughter, I am horrified to discover that the laces of Freddy’s skates have been tied together by one of our classmates.
That single event and young boy have, forever, impacted my life. At the time, I did not know that this incident and this boy would become the heart of my social impact initiative as Miss Louisiana. In honor of Freddy and all youth like him, I have transformed his name into an acronym standing for “Fostering Rewarding Engagements with Disabled and Disadvantaged Youth.”
My goal this year has been to inspire others to take an extra step forward and donate their time, their love, and their hands-on support to children like Freddy. I have aimed to lead the way in serving as the voice, the soft-cupped hand, and the smile to those who feel diminished, ignored or misunderstood.
What was most meaningful about your year as Miss Louisiana?
My heart always felt the fullest when children I met while visiting schools across the state would approach me after I had spoken to them and share stories of how they had already taken actions that align with “Finding their Freddy,” of how they were inspired to do so in the future, of how they found comfort in knowing that we share similar struggles, or of how they now had newfound confidence to be themselves and to stand up for themselves or for a friend in need.
What was the Miss America pageant like for you?
The Miss America competition was an incredible opportunity to meet and befriend 50 other kind, intelligent, talented, passionate and ambitious young women. I can truly say I have a best friend in every single state now!
Additionally, having danced since the age of 2 and having looked up to young women who have been involved in the organization for as long as I can remember, performing and sharing my love for dance on the Miss America stage is something I will never forget.
You plan to use your scholarship money for medical school: What sort of medicine to you hope to practice?
Being Miss Louisiana has amplified my voice in advocating for and increased my reach in impacting communities of underserved children across our state through my social impact initiative "Find Your F.R.E.D.D.Y. — Fostering Rewarding Engagements with Disabled and Disadvantaged Youth."
This job has also functioned as a launching pad to the future I dream of becoming a physician and opening a community summer camp for disabled and disadvantaged children I meet through my pediatric practice. In doing so, my dream would become a rewarding reality and allow me to "live" my social impact initiative — a cause that has been near and dear to my heart from a very young age.
How would you respond to those who think pageants such as Miss Louisiana and Miss America are outdated?
I would respond by first sharing with them the many blessings that have come my way since first becoming involved in the Miss Louisiana and Miss America organizations in 2015. Because God’s blessings are ever present and are his “gifts” to us to be used in ways that serve others, to me, they will never become “outdated.”
In other words, I feel so grateful to have been blessed with having won over $27,000 in scholarship money to put toward my medical school tuition, with having gained invaluable interview experience, with having met and networked with countless people from all walks of life, with having acquired more confidence than I could have ever imagined in my ability to impact the world around me in a meaningful way … the list could go on.
My participation in these organizations has played such a central role in inspiring me daily to be a young woman who believes in actively serving others, in being kind to ALL people, in fully celebrating the beauty of diversity, in giving back to my community, in believing in the power of my dreams, in inspiring others to believe in the power of their dreams, and in zealously pursuing my passions … and to me, an organization that embraces such ideals as inclusivity, celebration of diversity, and service is one that will benefit generations for many years to come.