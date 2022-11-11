The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, in its opening concert on Nov. 10, announced that violinist Hilary Hahn will be the guest performer for the 2023 Pennington Great Performer in Concert Series.
Hahn, the 2023 Musical America Artist of the Year, will perform with the symphony on Saturday, March 25, in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St.
This concert will mark the series' 20th anniversary.
Hahn is a three-time Grammy Award-winning international violinist and a prolific recording artist whose 21 feature albums on Decca, Deutsche Grammophon and Sony have all opened in the top 10 of the Billboard charts.
Three of her albums — her 2003 Brahms and Stravinsky concerto disc; a 2008 pairing of the Schoenberg and Sibelius concerti; and her 2013 recording of In 27 Pieces: the Hilary Hahn Encores — have been awarded Grammys.
Jennifer Higdon’s Violin Concerto, which was written for Hahn, won the Pulitzer Prize. Hahn’s latest album, "Eclipse," was released on Oct. 7.
She is the subject of two documentaries by filmmaker Benedict Mirow: "Hilary Hahn — A Portrait," filmed in 2004, and "Hilary Hahn — Evolution of an Artist," which chronicles the subsequent 16 years of her career.
Hahn also has participated in a number of non-classical productions, including the Oscar-nominated soundtrack to "The Village" and in collaborations on two records by the alt-rock band … And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead. She also was featured on the album "Grand Forks" by Tom Brosseau, and on tour with folk-rock singer-songwriter Josh Ritter.
In 2012, she launched Silfra, a free-improv project with experimental prepared-pianist Hauschka, following an intensive period of development.
Hahn was just named Musical America’s 2023 Artist of the Year and will receive the title on Dec. 4, during Musical America’s annual awards ceremony. And in 2001, Time Magazine named Hahn “America’s Best Young Classical Musician.”
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit BRSO.org.