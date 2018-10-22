GoTo kits topic for Amateur Radio Club
Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club members discussed GoTo radio kits at their Sept. 25 meeting.
President Robin Hudson, Vice President Todd Huovinen and board member Brook Samuel shared insights on their portable radio equipment selection. GoTo radio kits are similar in function to the go-bag of important papers, medicine and extra money that is recommended for people if they must evacuate their homes. GoTo radio kits are important to amateur radio operators in that once they are activated by a government agency to provide backup communication at shelters and other locations, they must have all their radio equipment functional and supplies ready to leave.
The club will be operating its radio on board the USS KIDD on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. For more information, visit brarc.org.
Heroman speaks to Red Stick Kiwanis
William J. "Buzzy" Heroman Jr., president of Billy Heroman's florist, spoke about his family's history in the floral business to the Red Stick Kiwanis Club Sept. 28 at Lake Sherwood Village.
Among Heroman's most preferred products are its long-stemmed roses. The stores sold a record-breaking 50,000 roses during this year's Valentine's Day sales.
Heroman is one of three grandsons in the fourth generation of the family-owned business. His sons and nephew who work with him are the fifth generation of a family business begun some 150 years ago by Fred Heroman Sr. that originated as a feed and seed store located across from St. Joseph Cathedral. They would go in a horse and buggy to New Orleans to pick up chrysanthemums for All Saints' Day sales here.
Heroman and his wife, Susie, gave flowers to those attending this meeting.
Baton Rouge DAR serves at veterans center
The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution served lunches to veterans and family members at the Veteran’s Stand Down on Oct. 5 at the Magnolia Care Center for Veterans.
They also provided dessert and bags with health care items for the veterans in attendance as part of the National DAR Day of Service.
Alecia Long, director of graduate studies for the LSU Department of History, spoke on the influence migrants to Louisiana had on sugar production when the chapter met Oct. 15 at the Louisiana Archives Building. Etienne de Bore, a migrant, is credited with being the first sugar cane farmer to successfully process granulated sugar in Louisiana.
State Regent Zora Olsson presented the Louisiana DAR scarf that she designed. Proceeds from the sale of the scarves will help support the State Regent’s Project. Alyssa Donnelly was chosen as the 2018 Outstanding Junior for the Baton Rouge Chapter. Sue Seab and Marian Harden provided refreshments.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, email hgrace5366@aol.com.
Civic Associations learn about sales tax proposal
The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations heard a presentation on MoveBR, the proposed half cent sales tax increase, on Oct. 11.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet and Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford explained the impact of the 30-year sales tax, which is estimated to generate $912 million. Broome and Raiford said the tax will be dedicated revenue to fund new infrastructure projects and a traffic mitigation plan, and expect it to create jobs, save travel time for residents and have a positive impact on the local economy.
This item will go before voters on Dec. 8. If approved, tax collections will begin April 1.
The federation meets the second Thursday of each month at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library auditorium. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. For information, contact President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206, or visit fgbrca.org.
Tennyson named Iota Master sweetheart
Pat Tennyson was named chapter sweetheart when Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Oct. 12 at Jane Haupt's home. 2017-18 Sweetheart Lynda Smith crowned Tennyson, who will be honored at a Sweetheart Tea on Feb. 10 by the Beta Sigma Phi City Council.
Essie Mongeau was hostess.
Darlene Poindexter thanked members who helped wrap Christmas gifts at Braveheart Children in Need. She said a project collecting over-the-counter drugs for St. Vincent DePaul Pharmacy will run in October and November.
Beverly Arceneaux with Expedia Cruise Ship Travel in Baton Rouge spoke about travel tips and opportunities.
St. Joseph Parochial sets reunion
The St. Joseph Parochial reunion will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall for those who attended St. Joseph Parochial (1941-64). Contact Lurline Hamilton (225) 266-2628, lurlinehamilton@yahoo.com, or Catherine Broussard (225) 276-7989, cbroussard@rpcc.edu.
