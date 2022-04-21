To prepare to celebrate Mother's Day, we are asking readers to have the young children in their lives (children eight or under who live in the Baton Rouge area) answer a few questions about their moms.
Mothers, grandparents, fathers, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles are invited to work with children ages four to eight who live in the Baton Rouge area.
Readers are invited to print out the All About My Mom form and then take a picture of it to send in or answer the following questions in the body of an email. Title all emails "All About My Mom."
When possible, have the child write the answers (in the exact words of the child), then submit a photograph of the completed form and a photo of the child and mother to features@theadvocate.com by May 1.
My mom's name is _____________________________________________.
My mom always says: __________________________________________.
My mom's favorite thing to do to relax is ___________________________.
During the day, my mom _______________________________________.
My favorite food my mom cooks is ________________________________.
I like to help my mom __________________________________________.
The best time I have with my mom is ______________________________.
I love my mom because __________________________________________.