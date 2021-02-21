The Baton Rouge Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction sponsored a Recycled Youth Art Contest for its Top Teens in America youth group in November.
Cymoine Holmes won first place; Alexis Jackson, second place; and Nyla Piper, third place. Holmes created a Greek Proscenium stage made mostly out of recycled and reusable materials.
The contest allowed youth an opportunity to discuss recycling and reusing items, and provided students a way to see the impact of recycling and how they can help the environment by recycling and reusing trash to make something new and creative. The artwork was composed of 80% trash or recyclables. The art was judged on the use of recycled materials, visual appeal, creativity and originality and craftsmanship.
Errin Gaines and Diane Drake serve as chairwomen of Community Beautification and Keep America Beautiful programs. Top Ladies of Distinction is under the leadership of Doris Brown.