Camellias tend to thrive in Baton Rouge. So, it’s no surprise that the Baton Rouge Camellia Society has stood the test of time, too.
The society officially observed its 50th anniversary Feb. 12-13 with its annual show at the LSU Rural Life Museum, a celebration that had to be delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, as always, featured hundreds of japonicas — the winter blooms — that illustrated the infinite numbers of sizes, colors and patterns that make growing camellias a lifelong passion for many enthusiasts.
“It’s a labor of love and a long-term investment,” said Joe Holmes, a past Camellia Society president and this year’s head judge.
That’s certainly been the case for the society’s two living charter members, Kenn Campbell and Art Landry.
Campbell, 91, was 13 years old when his family moved to Baton Rouge from Jonesboro, where Campbell had never seen a camellia.
“Daddy went to a camellia show, and he got all excited about camellias,” Campbell said. “He used to drag me to all the camellia shows in the area. I was in junior high school and high school. In 1950, we bought a house out on Jefferson Highway, 3½ acres, so he had plenty of room to plant camellias.”
Campbell was interested enough that, just before he joined the Navy two years later, he bought two dozen sasanquas — the fall-blooming camellia varieties — and planted them in his father’s yard so he’d have some ready when he got out. By the time Campbell finally got a home of his own in 1964, the plants were too big to move, so he started over.
Landry’s father was a farmer, and Landry also learned about the flowering shrubs as a youth. He learned how to graft and pollinate to try to create more attractive blooms.
“That was one of my chores when I got home from school to do something with the camellias,” said Landry, 90.
A camellia club had existed in Baton Rouge in the 1950s, but it disbanded after freezes in three consecutive years harmed plants and discouraged growers, Campbell said. By the late ‘60s, some enthusiasts spoke about restarting it.
“We never did anything about it until one of the fellows named Bucky Trask who was really pushing hard, he died,” Campbell said. “So, we said we’ve got to do something to get this thing going for ol’ Bucky.”
That happened in 1971 with about three dozen charter members, which quickly grew to more than 200, said Landry, whose job transferred him from New Orleans to Baton Rouge just in time to help the Baton Rouge Camellia Society have its rebirth.
The club began strictly among homeowners, but it eventually began joining forces with LSU. The LSU Burden Center on Essen Lane has camellias donated by the family of Vi Stone, a local enthusiast who developed many varieties of the flowering plant. The society sells camellia plants and splits the money with LSU, Campbell said. More than a decade ago, the annual flower show found its home at the Rural Life Center, which is behind Burden.
“It worked out very well,” Landry said. “It sort of cemented the relationship with LSU.”
Long relationships are a tradition for this club.