The Baton Rouge Improv Festival starts its first in-person run on Wednesday.
Events will take place through Sunday at LSU's Studio Theatre, Music and Dramatic Arts Building, 4230 Dalrymple Drive; and Boomerang Comedy Theater, 455 Hearthstone Drive (off Government Street).
The festival features performances, workshops, panels, community outreach and social events.
Various nationally renowned teachers and improv experts will attend.
As a nonprofit organization, ticket sales go to "the teaching artists and the mission to bring joy and build community," a news release says.
For a full schedule and ticket prices, visit batonrougeimprovfest.com.