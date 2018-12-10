With Christmas just around the corner, you might want to add a belt bag to your wish list.
While the idea is the same as a fanny pack, you can erase all those horrible memories of your dad's (or mom's) embarrassing vacation accessory. The belt bag is a chicer version of a fanny pack and often is made of rich leather stamped with a designer label. That's right, in recent seasons, designers have jumped on this trend. Nearly every brand has their version of a belt bag, making it one of the hottest accessories of 2018.
And it's not just for tourists. Belt bags have become the must-have accessory for those in the fashion know.
Belt bags tend to be small, so kiss goodbye to that 20-pound purse and the achy shoulders that go with it. Once you try the belt bag, you will become a fan. It's particularly handy this time of year when coats and hats get in the way. All of your valuables will be tucked into this nifty piece around your waist.
So how do you style this trend?
You can wear the bag as a belt or across your body with just about any outfit. For the office, it slips under your blazer. For a day around town, belt it on over your T-shirt and jeans.
Belt bags look best in leather, suede or even velvet. Keeping the material luxe and out of fanny pack territory will ensure this piece becomes a staple in your bag collection.
McKenna Bass Trahan is a mother, teacher and blogger. Check out her fashion favorites at stylewaltz.com.