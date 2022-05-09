So much of what the public knows about COVID-19 comes from death tolls, hospitalization rates and positive test statistics. Health officials, however, were getting information from radically different source — sewage.
Testing wastewater has helped provide an early warning of the rise and fall of the pandemic in local areas. Some LSU scientists hope this sort of information may one day help inform ordinary people’s health decisions on a wider variety of illnesses.
“You could think of it almost as a weather forecast for infectious diseases where you’re providing people with weekly information: ‘Flu infections are starting to tick up; if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine, please go do so,’” said Aaron Bivins, civil and environmental engineering assistant professor at LSU’s College of Engineering.
Bivins and other LSU scientists will be expanding their wastewater studies in Baton Rouge in the coming months. Instead of just testing for COVID-19, which they’ve been doing since April 2020, they’ll be seeing if they can detect other respiratory pathogens like influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which researchers have been able to find in wastewater tests elsewhere, Bivins said.
Scientists have long been able to detect the presence of diseases in wastewater. Some, like salmonella and typhoid fever, were obvious because the diseases themselves are contracted orally, and poor sewage treatment helped spread them. Likewise, the poliovirus was discovered in sewage in 1940, and since vaccines have essentially wiped out the disease in most of the world, wastewater testing is helping health officials track it in the few countries where outbreaks still occur, Bivins said.
But a 2011 study in the Netherlands was the first time a respiratory illness was discovered in wastewater. That opened the possibility that since the body sheds such viruses in bodily waste, testing sewage could provide information on how widespread these diseases are in a community, Bivins said.
That became increasingly important as the COVID pandemic progressed. With the increasing availability of at-home tests, a lot of cases went undetected unless the case was severe enough for the infected person to seek medical treatment.
Five days a week, wastewater entering two Baton Rouge sewage treatment plans provides a better idea of how much COVID is actually out there.
“This wastewater testing is unbiased — you can’t hide from it,” said LSU Civil and Engineering Professor John H. Pardue, who has collaborated on the project with Gus Kousoulas, professor at LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
They share the data with the EBR Department of Environmental Services and with the state epidemiologist at the Louisiana Department of Health. Information is available to any interested group in the parish, Pardue said.
Since what works for COVID may work for many other diseases, as well as opioid use and drug-resistant superbugs, Bivins is excited about what LSU’s research might find.
“I think we’re at the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
That metaphorical iceberg includes testing more tightly defined areas — even buildings — to determine how to spend resources to combat health problems, Bivins said. At a macro level, such research can help calculate how widespread common diseases are, since they don’t always cause people to seek medical treatment.
Should this research prove its worth in these areas, Bivins hopes wastewater testing can give people the information they need to maintain health, particularly if they have weakened immune systems.
“I think it would be very useful for them to have kind of a way of saying, ‘It seems like the flu season is getting started … so I’m going to wear my mask when I go out or maybe I’m going to do takeout food,’” Bivins said.
“The idea that all of us are going to wear N-95s around in perpetuity, it’s never going to happen. I do think wastewater data could play role in that story in terms of, ‘OK, here’s the infectious disease forecast right now. Take risks accordingly.’ Allow people information to make personal decisions that are appropriate for the risk level.”