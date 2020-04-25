The Beatles. Neil Diamond. Even Irma Thomas.

Chances are you will hear songs by all of them when Bob and Diane Leche turn their Letitia Street front yard into a concert spot on sunny afternoons.

It's their way of helping their neighborhood battle the coronavirus blues.

"We've been doing this since the third week of March," Diane Leche said. "Now our neighbors call out, 'Are y'all playing today?' when they see us."

The Fab Four's hits are the top requests from those who gather — at a socially safe distance — to hear the Leches play. She's on the electric keyboard, while he strums an electric guitar.

"Some neighbors sit on the other side of our sidewalk," Bob Leche said. "And some set up chairs in their driveways. Everyone is social distancing, but everyone can still hear and enjoy the music. We get the most requests for Beatles songs. We sing a lot of other songs, but everyone loves The Beatles."

The Leches began performing music together when they were married 30 years ago, and they play everything from old standards and show tunes to popular songs by some of their favorite musicians.

Before this front-yard gig, you could hear them on Saturday mornings at the Main Street Market downtown when it was still open for walk-up business. Now it's a drive-thru.

Diane Leche, who is retired from Exxon, stays home during the day, while her husband heads over to LSU, where he is an administrator in the High Performance Computing Department.

If the weather is nice when Bob Leche gets home, the couple grab their instruments and head outside.

Then they'll start playing without fanfare, but none is needed among friends.

The performances usually take place near the end of the week, with a playlist that runs the gamut from Burt Bacharach standards to Diane Leche's rendition of Thomas' "It's Raining."

"I'm not saying that I sound like Irma Thomas," she said, "but I have a lot of fun singing it."

The couple's covers of Neil Diamond tunes also are popular, as are songs by the Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

"We pick songs that are uplifting," Diane Leche said. "And we have neighbors who are also musicians who joined in one time. There's even one lady who's a pharmacist at Ochsner who played her guitar."

Each performance starts around 6 p.m. and lasts about two hours, ending around the time darkness falls.

"We've done this about 15 times, and we usually have a set of about 50 songs," Bob Leche said. "So, I guess we've played through 500 songs in the last four weeks."

As long as there are a few Beatles' tunes thrown in, everyone's happy. And that, the couple says, is what it's all about.

"This is something we knew we could do to lift our neighbors' spirits during this time," Diane Leche said. "I think everyone's had fun with it."