Find out how bees and hives can keep your garden growing at the Southern University Ag Center's Spring Garden Workshop on Wednesday.

“Pollinators and Wildflowers” is the theme for the Southern University Ag Center's Spring Garden Workshop.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Multipurpose Building of the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway.

Topics will include:

  • Wildflowers — The Pollinator-Friendly Garden
  • Good and Bad Inserts in Your Garden
  • Bees & Hives: That’s How You Keep Your Garden Growing
  • USDA Funding for Growing Pollinator Habitats

The workshop is free and open to the public but registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/37H5xYO.

This event is sponsored by the Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education Program and the USDA’s Office of Partners and Public Engagement.

For more information, contact Zanetta Augustine at zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com or Milagro Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com.

 