“Pollinators and Wildflowers” is the theme for the Southern University Ag Center's Spring Garden Workshop.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Multipurpose Building of the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway.
Topics will include:
- Wildflowers — The Pollinator-Friendly Garden
- Good and Bad Inserts in Your Garden
- Bees & Hives: That’s How You Keep Your Garden Growing
- USDA Funding for Growing Pollinator Habitats
The workshop is free and open to the public but registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/37H5xYO.
This event is sponsored by the Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education Program and the USDA’s Office of Partners and Public Engagement.
For more information, contact Zanetta Augustine at zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com or Milagro Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com.