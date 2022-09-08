Plaquemine has added two elements to this year's Boogie on the Bayou.
On Friday, eventgoers can take free tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting) and meet The Cajun Ninja, Jason Derouen. The Thibodeaux chef, popular on social media, has authored cookbooks and sells his own line of culinary products.
The festival runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mark A. "Tony" Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St.
There also will be kids' activities, including a balloon artist, face-painting and a caricature artist. Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys will perform.
Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, but leave the ice chests at home. Food and drinks will be available on-site.
The City of Plaquemine Main Street Program is sponsoring the event.
For more information, visit plaquemine.org.