People walk by every day, never taking notice.
Others steal a glance and wonder, "Who's that guy?," never giving Oliver Pollock a second thought.
That's the guy they're seeing, Oliver Pollock. His face dominates a bronze monument named for him next to the River Center Branch Library in Galvez Plaza.
Pollock was a merchant and financier in New Orleans, who won favor with the Louisiana territory's Spanish officials. As a result, Spain granted Pollock free trade, which allowed him to ship much-needed supplies to the city at lower prices.
Pollock also had land connections in Baton Rouge. He died in 1823 in Pinckneyville, Mississippi, a few miles north of West Feliciana Parish, but his most noted footnote in history is that he is often attributed to having created the dollar sign in 1778.
Pollock anonymously presides over the live music performances and festivals happening in the tiered, grassy plaza. But in the past week, many eyes have been on him.
Andrew Baxter and Susie Anders didn't plan it this way. They were just cleaning and restoring, but their work drew attention.
But maybe the attention was needed, because once their work is done, passersby may see the Oliver Pollock monument just as Baton Rouge sculptor Frank Hayden intended.
Hayden's connection is just as important as the piece, itself. He was a prolific sculptor whose work can be found worldwide.
He taught in Southern University's art department, and probably the biggest collection of his artworks can be found in public and private spaces throughout the Baton Rouge area.
He named bronze Pollock, "A Tribute to Oliver Pollock," the counterpart to a bronze fountain on the opposite side of the plaza. It was commissioned for Baton Rouge's Bicentennial Celebration in 1976 and installed in 1979.
Baxter is familiar with Hayden's piece. He came to Baton Rouge in 1998 to clean it up and returned last week to work his magic.
Why Baxter? He's considered the country's best in bronze restoration. Even the Smithsonian Institution turns to him for work on its monuments.
The trip to Washington, D.C., is an easy one for Baxter, whose company, Bronze et al, is based in Richmond, Virginia. The trip to Baton Rouge takes a little longer.
And for Baxter, standing on a hydraulic lift in front of Hayden's Pollock is like visiting an old friend.
He remembers the work he did on it in 1998, the corrosion inhibitors he brushed onto the surface, which has helped the monument battle environmental elements.
"I'm seeing the sort of the green corrosion that has, to a certain degree, taken over now," Baxter said. "And we used corrosion inhibitors yesterday that, indeed, showed us the underlying patina is still somewhat intact. This is fantastic for it to be in this condition since our last visit in 1998."
The monument has gradually grown darker over the years, but once Baxter and Anders, owner of Anders Art Conservation in Baton Rouge, are finished, the piece will be restored to its original brown patina.
Anders, meantime, restored the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in City Plaza in 2021. That project marked the first of nine public monument restorations in the Capital City funded by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
The second, Pollock, will be followed by the Pollock Fountain. For now, the Pollock takes priority, and Anders readily works beside Baxter, absorbing everything she can learn.
"He's the best," she said. "I want to learn everything I can from him."
Then she'll apply it to the fountain.
Anders stands beside Baxter on the lift, both applying the inhibitor in small brush strokes. The solution will eat away any corrosion and damage. The surface will be cleaned, then covered with a protective wax, which will protect it from future damage.
Of course, no treatment is guaranteed to protect a surface forever.
"It will be more cost-effective if we can do regular maintenance on the monuments in the future," said Sarah, project manager for Civic Leadership Initiatives at Baton Rouge Area Foundation. "We started out with a list of 25 monuments, then we narrowed it down to nine."
Next in line after the fountain will be the statue of Hebe, cupbearer for the gods, located in the 300 block of North Boulevard. It originally was a fountain gifted to the city in 1914 by the Women's Christian Temperance Union.
It stands only blocks from Hayden's Pollock sculpture, which was the final design chosen among several submitted by Hayden. It not only includes Pollock's portrait but impressions of the soldiers who fought in the American Revolutionary War, which he helped fund.
And that creation is most important to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation as it pushes forward in this restoration project.
"We have two years to raise the funds for these restorations," Gardner said. "But we're well on our way."
Now Oliver Pollock stands as a testament to the foundation's project, watching passersby in the plaza through newly restored eyes.