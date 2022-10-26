Do you like your beer a little different?
Enjoy pondering the contrasts between stouts and porters, IPAs and APAs?
Over the past few years, the wider Baton Rouge area has seen a rapid increase in homegrown craft beer breweries, dabbling in everything from tried and true standards to more exotic fare. Next time you’re after a cold craftie — as some call them — or even just something new, give one of the following a try.
Most breweries have a range of events, culinary offerings and rotating tap lists, so it’s probably not a bad idea to check their websites for the latest happenings before heading down.
Cypress Coast Brewing, 5643 Government St.
Cypress Coast is conveniently nestled around the corner from Government Taco on Government Street and, with new beers every week, their rotating beer menu is liable to serve up everything from Belgian tripels to lagers. The Mid City Blonde is a standard, but if you’re after something new, the Rye’ding With My Homies farmhouse ale is a current favorite, while the potent Barrel-Aged Shuck, Shuck Goose is a stout with oodles of depth and flavor.
Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St.
The largest brewery of the bunch, Tin Roof’s beers can be found in stores and bars all over Baton Rouge and further afield. The brewery itself occupies a cozy space not far from both LSU and downtown and always has something interesting on tap. Favorites include their tasty Blonde Ale and the summery, light Paloma Gose, although you’d be hard-pressed to go past the delightfully fruity Voodoo juicy/hazy APA.
Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave.
Sports and beer are, as any football fan can tell you, pretty comfortable bedfellows. If you’re a fan of both, then Rally Cap, situated just off Siegen Lane on Pennywood Avenue, might be the place for you. Boasting nine televisions to go along with its 16 taps, Rally Cap makes for a comfortable, spacious place to sample some fine beers while watching or chatting about the game of the moment. Core beers include the First Pitch, a hazy pale ale, and the Wendy Peffercorn golden milk stout.
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel
Located on a working farm in St. Gabriel, Istrouma Brewing is a brewery with character. Full of wall decorations, quirky antiques and memorabilia, it’s home to everything from live music to a monthly makers and farmers market. While their food menu has become an increasingly popular drawcard, the beers — poured out the front end of a 1951 Ford F-100 draft wall, no less — are as solid as ever. The Golden Retriever Blonde Ale is a standard, but if you’re after something with a bit more of a punch, why not try the Big Green Tractor, a potent, 8.9% ABV hazy IPA.
Le Chien Brewing Company, 101 S. Hummell St., Denham Springs
Comfortably ensconced in Denham Springs’ charming Antique Village, Le Chien has been bringing craft beer to Livingston Parish for the past couple of years. Their rotating tap list has a wide range of styles, including New England IPAs and pilsners: right now, the Chocolate Chipotle Stout could be a good bet as the colder weather arrives, while the Oktoberfest Marzen makes for a solid seasonal lager.
Agile Brewing, 14141 Airline Highway
The brainchild of software developer Keith Primeaux, Agile Brewing is the newest of the bunch, opening its Airline Highway doors this April. Paying homage to Primeaux’s tech background, most of the beers have tech terms in their name — see, for example, the Lemon Buffer, a lemon vanilla sour, or the Sign In seltzer. At this stage, there isn’t a main "flagship" beer, which is all the more reason to try the new and exciting range on tap.
Gilla Brewing Company, 13025 La. 44, Gonzales
Founders Brad Andersen and Alex Shillings, both longtime beer enthusiasts and home brewers, opened Gonzales’s Gilla Brewing Company in 2019. Ascension Parish’s first brewery, its founders imbued the beer list with a love of New England IPAs, traditional ales and lagers, pastry stouts and fruited sours. Fancy something a little different? Their collaboration with Agile Brewing, the Lupus Draconis Belgian IPA — packing an 8.3% ABV punch — is available now.