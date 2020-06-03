When it comes to finding masks for vulnerable seniors, a lockdown couldn’t lock up St. James Place residents Maurine LaCour and Doris Roach.
Neighbors at the Baton Rouge retirement community, LaCour and Roach have been responsible for getting more than 3,700 masks donated and distributed to residents at 36 area senior facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s the forgotten segment of our community,” said LaCour, 83. “They don’t know what’s going on. They can’t see their family. They feel that if they get sick and go to a hospital, their families can’t even be there with them.
“The elderly in the nursing homes are stressing right now. They’re scared. They know that this pandemic is the most dangerous to them. They know they’re the most vulnerable and if they get sick they could die. Everybody’s on lockdown.”
When St. James Place closed the gates around its facility in March, staff members had masks but residents didn’t, LaCour said. Having started the cancer ministry at Healing Place Church, LaCour contacted that church and Jefferson Baptist Church, who brought about 50 masks for distribution to those living there. LaCour and Roach made more calls and got enough masks for all of St. James Place's 360 residents.
Once that happened, they called other retirement centers and nursing homes to find out who needed masks. Most did, so they recruited churches and other community groups, including one in Napoleonville, for homemade masks. Ava Ellis and Brenda Stelly, retirees who live outside St. James Place, agreed to deliver them to the senior facilities. A delivery team from Healing Place Church has joined the effort.
“There are individuals all over the city trying to make a difference,” LaCour said. “People want to help. Sometimes, they just don’t know how.”
When LaCour heard that Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves was donating 10,000 masks to various groups, she asked for 1,000. She was initially told that all of the masks had been spoken for, but Graves was impressed with her plea and offered to get 1,000 more, LaCour said.
Those masks are going to The Blake, Southside Gardens, Old Jefferson Community Care Center, The Haven, Landmark, Amber Terrace, Jefferson Manor, Harvest Manor, The Pearl, Whealdon Estates and Flannery Oaks senior centers, LaCour said. In addition to private facilities, they are getting masks to five state-run veterans homes in Louisiana.
Since residents of many senior homes are restricted to their rooms, the masks haven’t received much use, LaCour said. But, as restrictions ease and they resume normal activities, they will come in handy.
“Their world is suddenly upset, and they’re confused,” LaCour said. “They just want things back to normal. … It can keep them from being scared and nervous and wondering what’s going to happen to us.
“I’m just blessed that I used my time," she added. "If I had not had this passion for helping others, it would have been devastating to me. I’m used to being out and about and doing things and going to lunches and going here, and all of a sudden I’m locked up. How do you deal with that?”