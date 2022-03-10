Chelsea’s Live talent buyer Aaron Scruggs is struck by how strong the response to the new Baton Rouge music venue has been.
“Seeing the support, it’s been overwhelming and humbling,” Scruggs said. “And every night, it’s never the same crowd.”
Scruggs concedes that any such new venue in the city would have been welcomed following the nearly two-year halt to concerts and other performing arts events caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, he’s still impressed.
Since opening two months ago, Chelsea’s Live has averaged 350 patrons per show. Several shows have been sellouts, reaching the venue’s 578 ticket sales capacity.
Scruggs co-owns the venue with attorney Grant Miller and Dave Remmetter, owner of the two previous Chelsea’s locations on State Street and Perkins Road respectively.
Located between downtown and LSU at 1010 Nicholson Drive, Chelsea’s Live occupies the 6,600-square-foot building that previously housed Bano Produce and the Monochrome furniture, lights and design business.
Sold-out shows thus far include appearances by three New Orleans groups — the Rebirth Brass Band, jam-band the Iceman Special and soul-jazz-hip-hop outfit Tank and the Bangas. Scruggs anticipates next week’s shows with American Aquarium, an alt-country band from Raleigh, North Carolina, and New Orleans rhythm-and-blues star PJ Morton will sell out, too. Country-Americana singer-songwriter Charley Crockett’s March 19 show sold out weeks ago.
Scruggs intends to stick with a multi-genre booking policy that can include brass bands, rock, pop, R&B, country and hip-hop, an approach that’s proven successful.
“You don’t want to put everything into one basket,” he said. “There are always niche markets and venues that are only jazz or metal or hip-hop venues, but we want to do it all.”
Cannons, an on-the-rise dream-pop trio from Los Angeles that’s on its first headlining tour, plays Chelsea’s Live on April 7.
“They’re starting to skyrocket,” Scruggs said of Cannons. “If you have money, anyone can book a big band, but to see a band on the way up, catch it before anyone else does, those are the shows that mean the most to me. Little bands (when the booking is made), but they’re great and they have all this potential. You see them grow during the months you’re promoting the show, watch them climb.”
The Chelsea’s Live calendar is essentially full until July, Scruggs added.
“We’re working on the fall right now, doing things that we want to do, and hitting those bands that really make a venue.”
Tickets sales, license plates in the parking lot, IDs at the door, emails and phone calls and talking to people at the venue show that they’re driving significant distances to patronize the venue, Scruggs added.
“Tons from Lafayette and a good bit of New Orleans traffic,” he said. “They have everything (in New Orleans), but a lot of it is theaters. When you’re in a theater, you’re stuck in your seat and only there for the show. We’re more of a community venue where people can mingle and converse.”
Although Chelsea’s Live concentrates on its Wednesday through Saturday scheduling, the venue can book a show any night of the week, especially if that’s what an act’s tour routing requires. And starting next week, Wednesdays will feature what Scruggs describes as “high-end” karaoke. The venue also hosts private parties.
Beyond ticket and alcohol sales, Chelsea’s Live sells branded merchandise, including hats, hoodies, patches, buttons and koozies.
“It’s a business in itself,” Scruggs said.
The former talent buyer at Spanish Moon and Mid City Ballroom, Scruggs books local bands as well as regional, national and international acts. Karma and the Killjoys’ headlining show on Jan. 29, for instance, drew a near-capacity crowd of 500. Loudness War, Captain Green and Riarosa are among the other local groups to play there.
The decision to include local talent in the mix was strategic, Scruggs said, simultaneously nurturing the Baton Rouge music scene and bringing the local musicians’ friends through the new venue's doors.
The game plan has gone according to design so far, Scruggs added, although additional staff has been hired.
“We needed more help,” he said. “Of course, I’m biased, but we hit the ground running.”