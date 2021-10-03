Nineteen senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Dec. 18 at the Crowne Plaza. The young women are the guests of honor on Oct. 3 at the fall luncheon at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
Les Jeunes Amies is a service organization of girls who are the daughters and granddaughters of members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League. During their four years in high school, these young women have performed volunteer service benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the Louisiana Youth Orchestra. The group has also promoted the league’s mission of fostering music education through various projects including Culture Camp and the Christmas Ornament Workshop.
To be presented are: Sarah Jeanne Brady, Emma Lanier Collier, Chloe Alexandra D’Angelo, Camille Rose Ferachi, Abigail Wight Gibson, Isabella Reese Grier, Millicent Myers Hawthorne, Gabriella Helene Hendrick, Amanda Louise Johnson, Ashleigh Elizabeth Lewy, Ellen Craig Livingston, McCall Marie Matt, Madison Lynn Morel, Ashton Margaret Pellerin, Gracen Caroline Rinaudo, Castille Golden Robinson, Laurel Ann Viguerie, Devyani Vij and Elizabeth Eloise Waguespack.
Sarah Jeanne Brady, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Janie and Todd Mitchell Brady. She is the granddaughter of Doris and Alvin Joseph Cantrelle and the late Kate Cheramie Brady and James Patrick Brady.
Emma Lanier Collier, a student at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Dr. Mary Margaret Dobson and Richard Lane Collier. Her grandparents are Doris Dobson and the late Frank Lanier Dobson and the late Thelma Lane Collier and the late Edward Gates Collier.
Chloe Alexandra D’Angelo, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Katherine and John Joseph D’Angelo. She is the granddaughter of Sandra Kramer and the late Robert L. Kramer and the late Barbara Blanchard and the late John Jules D’Angelo.
Camille Rose Ferachi, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Candi and Paul Joseph Ferachi. She is the granddaughter of the late Sherry Ferrell Bernhard and Edward Robert Bernhard and Suzann Scruggs Ferachi and the late Vincent Anthony Ferachi.
Abigail Wight Gibson, a student at The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Linda and Benjamin Northcutt Gibson Sr. She is the granddaughter of Rieta and Benjamin Wight Reiser and the late Dr. Carolyn Northcutt Gibson and the late Arthur Lynn Gibson.
Isabella Reese Grier, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Dr. Mandy and Jason Grier. Her grandparents are Andrea and Kerry Braud and Laurie and Kenney Grier.
Millicent Myers Hawthorne, a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, is the daughter of Lauren and George Trippe Hawthorne. She is the granddaughter of the late Eloise Gomez Andries and Ronald Day Andries and Kay and Robert Alexander Hawthorne Jr.
Gabriella Helene Hendrick, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Kathy and Neal Douglas Hendrick. She is the granddaughter of Brenda and Ronnie Glynn Stevens and Judith Polk King and Rodney Douglas Hendrick.
Amanda Louise Johnson, a student at University High School is the daughter of Elizabeth Mayer Johnson and Todd Robert Johnson. Her grandparents are Linda Louise Lynch and the late Velma Schipper Johnson and the late Robert Lee Johnson.
Ashleigh Elizabeth Lewy, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Shannon and Lucien Daniel Lewy III. She is the granddaughter of Elizabeth and Donnie Ray Webb and the late Beverly Deville Lewy and the late Dr. Lucien Daniel Lewy Jr.
Ellen Craig Livingston, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Sarah and J. Craig Livingston. She is the granddaughter of Angela and Herman James Adams and Barbara and J. Roland Livingston.
McCall Marie Matt, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Janay Layne Giblin and Jacques Matt IV. She is the granddaughter of Cherie and James Patrick Giblin and Susan Dean Kendrick and Jacques Matt III.
Madison Lynn Morel, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Dr. Christian Edward and Courtney Morel. Her grandparents are Sandra and Robert Stephen Larche Jr. and the late Ann Gail Olivere Morel and Derise Charles Morel.
Ashton Margaret Pellerin, a student at The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Lori and Richard Kent Pellerin. She is the granddaughter of Louise and James Allen Shahan and Mona Faye Pellerin and the late James Winford Pellerin, Sr.
Gracen Caroline Rinaudo, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Brandi and Christopher Paul Rinaudo. Her grandparents are Carolyn and Richard Harold Cappo and Janet and the late Francis Rinaudo,
Castille Golden Robinson, a student at University High School, is the daughter of Leigh Elizabeth Arnette and Alice and Jonas Mark Robinson. Her grandparents are Jane Arnette and the late Walter Gregory Arnette Jr. and Jessica and John Michael Robinson.
Laurel Ann Viguerie, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Gwendolyn and David Michael Viguerie. She is the granddaughter of the late Carolyn Walther Boudreaux and the late Harold Peter Boudreaux and the late Phyllis Gautreaux Viguerie and the late Russell Charles Viguerie Jr.
Devyani Vij, a student at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Anjali and Mohit Vij. She is the granddaughter of Kavita and Dr. Lalit Rai Bahl and Veena and Ravi Vij.
Elizabeth Eloise Waguespack, a student at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Dr. Paul Joseph and Glenda Waguespack. Her grandparents are the late Sandra Hoppe Graham and Robert Maloney Graham and Lynda and Dr. Hubert Joseph Waguespack.