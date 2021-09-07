The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show, a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the formation of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, will be held Nov. 5-6 at Pensacola Beach, Florida.
The Blue Angels are the oldest continuously operating demonstration flight team in the world.
Previously, the show has been held at the Naval Air Station Pensacola but had to be moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“… the links between this community and the military are incredibly strong," said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer of the base. "This airshow is important to the community, and I think in these times we probably need it more than ever.”
The Santa Rosa Island Authority will host the air show.
In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a handful of aerobatic and stunt plane pilots performing.
There will be no Sunday rain date if Saturday’s air show is delayed or canceled due to weather.