One of the oldest clubs supporting birds and the people who love them is the Louisiana Ornithological Society.
The name is a mouthful, so most birders know it simply as LOS.
The statewide group is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the same mission it’s had since 1947: “to gather and disseminate accurate information concerning the bird life of the western hemisphere and of Louisiana; to promote interest in an appreciation of the value of birds, both aesthetic and economic, ensuring wider conservation of our bird life; to promote opportunity for acquaintance and fellowship among those interested in nature.”
Dedicated members acknowledge that the mission has not changed, but they’ve had to adapt to modern times just like the birds they support do. The club has more than 600 members from Louisiana, 28 other states and countries like Canada and Kuwait.
“Our membership almost doubled in the past two to three years due to our Facebook group and COVID shutdown,” said John Dillon, president and 12-year veteran member.
“Many members said during COVID shutdown they were stuck at home and started looking at birds, became curious and found us online,” he added.
Donna Dittmann, a 39-year veteran member who has served in multiple capacities with the club, most recently as newsletter editor and a member of the Louisiana Birds Records Committee, said a noticeable change she has seen over the years is the diminished bird populations, especially on Louisiana’s coast.
“Incredible” was how she described her first trip there in 1982 to view a spring migration fallout. Today, the numbers of migratory birds seen on the coasts are not what they were.
“The habitats we once had in Cameron Parish are gone due to hurricane destruction. We have so many more people living in what were once small towns with trees. Now, fast-food places are everywhere,” she said.
Statistics from the National Audubon Society say that North America has lost more than one in four birds in the last 50 years, not just threatened species, but many backyard favorites.
Scientists say multiple, complex environmental factors such as development, pesticide use, insect declines, climate change, outdoor cats and glass skyscrapers all pose challenges for migrating birds.
Dillon said conservation efforts of the club of late have been geared toward encouraging homeowners to plant native plants.
“The interest in birding has come with a renewed interest in native plants. You can take part in conservation and provide habitat for birds in your own yard by planting native plants,” he said.
Dillon and Dittmann both serve on the LOS Birds Records Committee, which annually updates the official Louisiana State List. As of September, there were 489 accepted species and eight accepted subspecies on the official state and review list. A copy of this list is available on the LOS website with a description of key codes next to a species name. The passenger pigeon is marked “E” for extinct, and the whooping crane is marked “RI” to signify a re-introduction program in process.
Throughout the years, several species of birds have been taken off the state list, largely due to habitat loss.
“On the flip side, we’ve seen some birds added to the state list,” Dillon said. These include species that have made their way from other places finding better opportunities for feeding, nesting and breeding. These species include limpkin, crested caracara, Inca dove, Eurasian collared dove and Say’s phoebe.
The club’s logo is an ivory-billed woodpecker and is featured on membership patches and this year’s 75th anniversary T-shirt. The woodpecker was scarce in Louisiana even when the club was formed. Now LOS lists it as “E?”, meaning it’s probably extinct but the name remains on the review list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had previously dubbed it extinct.
Dillon said the ivory-billed logo still serves the club well.
“It’s a reminder of a lost bird and serves as a reminder of the mistakes we can make and how not to repeat that,” he said.
LOS is the place to find links to numerous birding resources throughout the state, including a 1974 publication compiled by the late LSU ornithology professor George Lowery Jr., titled “Summary of Seasonal Occurrences of Louisiana Birds.” It’s still used as a valuable guide for birders checking on migration dates for bird species, for instance, when a yellow-billed cuckoo might return to Louisiana from South America.
LOS organizes gatherings three times a year, usually on the coast for fall and spring migration and in different parts of the state for the winter gathering. This winter, Baton Rouge will host members.
A field trip series is organized throughout the year which enables new birders opportunities to learn from seasoned veterans.
“One of the greatest things with LOS is that you can learn from some of the best birders in the world and they are willing to teach you. They all donate so much of their time to birding. It’s a very inclusive mission and organization with trained biologists as well as laymen,” Dillon said.
For more info, visit losbird.org or ebird.org.