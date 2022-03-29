Kick off April with some sweet fun by attending the Strawberry Jam from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, at Main Street Market, 504 N. Fifth St.
This annual event, hosted by Red Stick Farmer's Market, celebrates and promotes the height of strawberry season with such activities as an appearance from Jazzy the Strawberry, a strawberry kid's activity, special strawberry items, a strawberry jam contest and live zydeco music by Mel Chavis.
For more information, visit breada.org.
Food truck roundup
The City of Central Chamber of Commerce's Food Truck Round-Up will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Road.
The event, hosted by Hurd's Stirs, will include inflatables, games and fun for the whole family.
For more information, visit cityofcentralchamber.org.
April Cooking Experience
Tickets are on sale for the April Cooking Experience: Red, Wine & Bleu from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Ruffino's Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
The Ruffino’s cooking experience is a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from the restaurant's food czar, chef Reid Henderson.
Tickets are $150 by visiting shop-ruffinos.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-april-cooking-experience-red-wine-bleu.
Crawfish boil
The Vineyard, 11944 Coursey Blvd., will host its "Welcome Back Crawfish Boil" at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
The eatery will boil 1,000 pounds of crawfish, and customers can order all-you-can-eat crawfish for $30 with a drink purchase. Crawfish will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event also will include live music by Joel Cooper and Bo Jamison from 8 p.m. to midnight.
For more information, call (225) 292-0571.
Brunch and Bikes
Brunch and Bikes, hosted by Samantha Morgan, will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, beginning with brunch at Leola's Café & Coffee House, 1857 Government St.
The event will be a fun and educational afternoon, where participants will ride bikes to a downtown Baton Rouge museum, which will have free admission on First Free Sunday. Beginners and children are welcome. Children younger than age 12 are required to wear helmets.
For more information, visit leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com.
Easter cookie decorating
Registration is open for an Easter Cookie Decorating Class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at Art Unleashed, 18032 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville.
Have you always wanted to learn how to make those adorable decorate sugar cookies but don’t know where to start? This is the perfect beginner class for you. In this class, you will learn the basics of cookie decorating, including how to outline and flood color, plus some wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry techniques.
The $35 class fee includes all supplies needed to decorate six Easter-themed cookies. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 622-7810 or visit conta.cc/3pvCJIX.
In the event you need to cancel, registrants can switch to a new class, get a store credit or a class kit when available. There will be no refunds given on classes.