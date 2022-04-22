Blues music can make you hungry — who knew?
But not to worry, there will be 16 food vendors at this weekend's Baton Rouge Blues Festival offering some scrumptious options, from savory tacos and crawfish etouffee to sweet sno-balls and pralines.
In between watching Marty Christian & the Rue Boogaloo Band on Saturday and Carolyn Wonderland on Sunday, stroll the perimeter of Galvez Plaza (blues central) to satisfy those hunger pangs. Cajun to Caribbean, soul to seafood, take your pick at the following:
- Bohemia
- Rio Tacos and Tequila
- S&J
- Those Sugar Mamas
- Chet's Grill
- Carr's Pralines
- JukJoint
- Caribbean Express
- C'est Bon Manger Food Truck
- Finna-Eat
- Leroy's Lipsmackin' Lemonade
- Touch of Cajun
- Andersons' Gourmet
- Desiree's Soul Food
- Phat Mama's Kajun Kitchen
- Ragin Cajun Louisiana Food Truck
For more on the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, visit batonrougebluesfestival.org.