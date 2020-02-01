Porcelain Art Guild
WHAT: Meeting of the Baton Rouge Porcelain Art Guild
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6
INFORMATION: Kitty Nipper, (225) 275-2411
DETAILS: If you are a china painter or interested in becoming one, call for information.
StoryTime in the Garden
WHAT: Storytelling and crafting for youngsters ages 3-8
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8 (each session is 30 minutes)
WHERE: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. Registration is not required. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/index.php
DETAILS: Storytelling and crafts sessions begin every 30 minutes, with the last session starting at 11:30 a.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult.