Lunchtime voices bounce off walls in a collective echo that's sweeter than music to Troy "Rocco" Moreau.
Some of the voices are new, others he's been listening to for 20 years since opening his first po'boy shop 25 years ago on West Chimes Street just outside of LSU.
Moreau called it Rocco's New Orleans Po-Boys & Cafe. The name stuck, and when Moreau moved his restaurant to 3358 Drusilla Lane, so did the customers.
Now they bring their kids, and some even bring their grandkids to eat Moreau's authentic New Orleans po-boys.
Moreau sits at a table near the front door of his cafe listening to the lunchtime symphony of voices.
"It's the people that make Rocco what it is," Moreau said. "We joke and kid, and we say, 'It's a place of love and harmony, you know?' And that's really what it is. When you come in here, you can feel the love. It's in the way you interact with the staff, the way we get your food out to you and in the way that people sitting in here enjoy talking to each other."
Moreau opened his first shop while a senior majoring in construction management at LSU. As a native of the Crescent City, he was used to eating po-boys made the "New Orleans way," and there were few, if any, places in Baton Rouge that offered them.
And what, exactly, is the New Orleans way, according to Moreau? For starters, po-boys have to be built on Leidenheimer bread, meaning bread from the Leidenheimer Baking Co., in New Orleans.
Eavesdrop on incoming customers, and you'll hear at least one person say, "They use the right kind of bread." And Moreau makes sure the right kind of bread is trucked in daily from New Orleans.
Other criteria includes fresh, Louisiana ingredients, including Gulf-sourced seafood, which also are available daily at Rocco's.
Of course, the po-boy situation has changed through the years with a variety of establishments now offering authentic selections. But Rocco's has remained true to its roots through the years.
And customers have responded, so much that Rocco's once expanded into satellite locations in Prairieville and Zachary. Those locations have since closed, as has the original shop at LSU.
But sometimes bigger isn't always better. Staffing problems interfered with customer service, and Moreau wasn't going to tolerate that.
"It got out of hand really fast," he said. "And we are customer-service oriented. We want you to feel like you're a guest and our establishment when you come here, and we want to make sure we get your food out as expeditiously as possible."
Moreau also makes sure that the food is served up hot.
"That's even more important," he said. "And it should taste good. And because of these things, I had to make a decision to close the other restaurants."
Add to that Moreau's contracting business, RMR Construction, and he has a lot to juggle.
"At the time I had the other shops, it was prior to Katrina, and I was building a bunch of houses," Moreau said. "I was building probably 10 houses a year, and then the market got really bad for us. Then in 2007, we had the recession, which hit us more in 2009 going into 2010. So I really had to make a decision."
But customers aren't complaining. They're too busy ordering such menu favorites as the Rocco's Road Beef, a hot roast beef po-boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and pickles, all topped by brown gravy.
"It's just like they make them in New Orleans," Moreau said. "I think our roast beef po-boy is, by far, the best in the city — or the state for that matter."
Then there's Sonny's Shrimp with fresh, battered Gulf shrimp and a touch of spice. This po-boy also is dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and pickles.
"Boy, everybody likes good fried shrimp po-boy, and ours was recently voted the best shrimp po-boy in the state online," Moreau said. "Our roast beef has also been voted the best in the state."
Rocco's chicken and sausage gumbo also is a customer favorite, as well as its shrimp and corn bisque.
Then there's Piggy's Ham po-boy, which also comes dressed.
"If you go to a New Orleans po-boy shop, you're probably not thinking about a ham and cheese or turkey and cheese po-boy, but I'll tell you this, our ham and American cheese po-boy is probably one of the most underrated po-boys on our menu," Moreau said. "It's very good. I mean, people don't really think about it, but on the bread we get from New Orleans, it's great."
It's the same Leidenheimer bread Moreau's grandparents used in their grocery business.
"My grandparents had grocery stores in the city," Moreau said. "I'm from the 9th Ward, so I grew up around the food industry and a lot of the recipes that we use to this day — our brown gravy, our red sauce, our meatballs — this is stuff I learned from my grandparents and my great aunts."
And with this knowledge, Moreau knew he could make a po-boy cafe work. Not only that, his is a po-boy shop that also serves up muffulettas the New Orleans way.
"We make our muffulettas exactly like Central Grocery in the French Quarter," Moreau said. "We use provolone, Swiss cheese, ham, mortadella, Genoa salami and our own olive mix," he said. "Now, we heat ours, and Central Grocery will do it if you ask them. But the truth is a muffuletta is a cold sandwich; it's not supposed to be heated. That was another thing we had to adjust to when we opened here in Baton Rouge, because people wanted it toasted. But you know someone is from New Orleans right off the bat if they order it and say they want it cold."
Rocco's also offers a seafood muffuletta with a choice of oysters, catfish or shrimp paired with tartar and cocktail sauces, provolone and olive mix.
There's one other New Orleans favorite Moreau made sure to include on his menu: The French Quarter Fry, a po-boy that fills Leidenheimer bread with French fries and Rocco's homemade gravy. It's dressed, of course.
And people talk about it, as well as Moreau's decor inspired by New Orleans' po-boy shops, complete with a red, green and white tiled floor to honor his family's Italian heritage. As long as their voices continue bouncing off the walls, Moreau is happy.
Because he knows they're happy.