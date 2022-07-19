August isn't far away, meaning you should sign up now for the August Cooking Experience: Italian Cooking Class at Ruffino's, 18811 Highland Road.
The event, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, is a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from Ruffino's food czar, chef Reid Henderson.
Each month the restaurant invites guests to participate in a culinary experience with front-row seats to watch as a meal is prepared right before their eyes.
Tickets are $150 by visiting shop-ruffinos.myshopify.com/products/ruffinos-br-august-ce-italian.
Smokey Pit grand opening
Here's some good news on the Baton Rouge restaurant scene: The Smokey Pit Smoke House & Eatery will celebrate its grand opening at 1916 Dallas Drive, beginning noon Friday, July 22.
The Smokey Pit brings to Baton Rouge an inviting, casual family and child friendly atmosphere. The inside dining area has seating for about 100 people, and there are also a lounge area, three full sized pool tables, dart boards and three different outdoor covered patio areas that are fan cooled.
The Smokey Pit prides itself on providing authentic smoked barbecue, offering ribs, rib tips, pulled pork and more.
The eatery also will host live music on select nights each week.
For more information, visit thesmokeypit.com.
Live music at Sarita's
Sarita's Grill & Catina, 151 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, will host live music 3rd Street Band from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
For more information, visit saritasgrill.com.
Farm Fresh meal
Tickets are on sale for a Farm Fresh Meal leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso where you will be guided through using fresh ingredients to create bold dishes that spotlight the best of the season. From a tasty tart to the flavorful grilled salmon and a refreshing summer dessert, this is a must-make meal for summer.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Farm-Fresh-Meal-p474490416?.
6 Blind Bourbons
Registration is open for 6 Blind Bourbons from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane.
Do you consider yourself a bourbon connoisseur? Come challenge your pallet, blind tasting six different bourbons at this event.
Tickets are $35 by visiting facebook.com/events/579018316922944.