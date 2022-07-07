FRIDAY
"THE LITTLE MERMAID": 10:30 a.m., Fairwood Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
"ANNIE JR.": 7:30 p.m., St. Amant High School, 12035 La. 431. A Center Stage Performing Arts Academy production. $15. eventbrite.com
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. This week's theme: Just Peachy. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
SLAM'D & CAM'D CAR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Featuring 300 muscle cars, classic cars, imports, exotics, rat rods, trucks and motorcycles. $20, adults; $5, ages 2-12. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"ANNIE JR.": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., St. Amant High School, 12035 La. 431. A Center Stage Performing Arts Academy production. $15. eventbrite.com
RED, WHITE AND "BLUECHON" DE LAIT AND WINE SAMPLING: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. Also, a silent auction. Proceeds go to the museum and its restoration. $35. eventbrite.com
SUNDAY
"ANNIE JR.": 2 p.m., St. Amant High School, 12035 La. 431. A Center Stage Performing Arts Academy production. $15. eventbrite.com
MONDAY
"THE LITTLE MERMAID": 10:30 a.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
TUESDAY
"THE LITTLE MERMAID": 10:30 a.m., Scotlandville Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
"THE LITTLE MERMAID": 10:30 a.m., Central Branch Library, and 2:30 p.m., Jones Creek Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
COOL CAREERS FOR TEENS: 11 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn about offshore and marine careers from representatives from Weber Marine and SCF Towing. Registration required at www.careercenterbr.com/events.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
"THE LITTLE MERMAID": 10:30 a.m., Carver Branch Library. Presented by the Petite Princess Company as part of the library's "Ocean of Possibilities" summer reading program. Free.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
"SOUND OF MUSIC": 7 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
AUTHOR TALK SERIES: 8 p.m., online. New York Times best-selling author David Allen ("Getting Things Done") will speak on how anyone can get more done with less stress in this virtual presentation from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, which also includes an interactive Q&A session. Register at libraryc.org/ebrpl.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by artists Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Craig McMullen and Beth Welch, through Sunday, July 24. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
DIALOGUE ON RACE LOUISIANA ORIGINAL SERIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 12, Shaw Center second floor, 100 Lafayette St. Join your voice in the conversation. $50. eventbrite.com
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through July 31; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Saturday, Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," July 14-Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Sunday, Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.