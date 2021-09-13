Hayley Arceneaux, of St. Francisville, who'll be part of the first all-civilian space flight this week, will be a guest on "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday.
"CBS This Morning" relaunched as "CBS Mornings" on Sept. 7. The news/interview show airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Arceneaux's appearance will be during the second hour, a CBS News spokesman said.
Arceneaux will be featured on the "Note to Self" segment in which guests often read letters they have written to their younger selves.
SpaceX's Inspiration4 Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida. The five-hour takeoff window opens at 7:02 p.m.
On the history-making flight, 29-year-old Arceneaux will set lots of other records: the first American civilian woman in space, the youngest American in space, the first person with an artificial joint and the first cancer survivor.
Arceneaux, who was a patient at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, as a child, now works there as a physician assistant helping patients with leukemia and lymphoma.