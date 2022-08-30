If you're looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth, head over to Nothing Bundt Cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Why? Well, if you're one of the first 250 to walk through the door when the 3535 Perkins Road eatery opens at 9 a.m., you'll receive a free Confetti Bundtlet cake.
The giveaway is part of the shop's national 25th anniversary celebration, where bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 100,000 cakes. In addition, one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party.
Bakeries will give away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets on Sept. 1
One lucky fan also will win a $25,000 birthday party through an online contest. The party will be planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.
Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them between Thursday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 25, at nothingbundtcakes.com/25th-birthday.
For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.
Supper Stroll
Tickets are on sale for a Mid City Fall Supper Stroll hosted by SoGo Tea Bar and Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
First, you'll stroll into Jed's Local, where you'll nosh on a gorgeous Louisiana-focused, fall-flavored salad with a paired sip. Then it's off to Reginelli's Pizza to get a taste of its seasonal menu.
After that, you'll walk to Red Stick Spice Co. and SoGo Tea Bar for dessert with some hands-on fun. You'll be flaming creme brulee and hand whipping fluffy cream, which will be paired with a sip of Hot Buttered Rum, SoGo's seasonal Pumpkin Spice Herbal Tea.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by visiting redstickspice.com/products/fall-for-us-mid-city-south-supper-stroll.
Hatch Chile Month
Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., will host its fourth annual “Hatch Chile Month,” a monthlong celebration that kicked off on Monday, Aug. 29.
During the month, Curbside will be dropping several different dishes with the almighty hatch chile, beginning with the crowd favorite, the John Denver, a patty melt on sourdough bread with two beef patties, American cheese, hatch chile garlic mayo and house roasted hatch chiles.
To quench your thirst, Curbside will be running both a Hatch Chile Margarita and a frozen Spicy Mangonada Daiquiri.
For more information, call (225) 478-8349 or visit curbside-burgers.com.
Family Night
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6464 Siegen Lane, will host Family Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The event will include a free Kids Meal with an Adult Combo Meal purchase, balloon twisting and raffles and giveaways.
For more information, call (225) 757-6257 or visit freddys.com.
September Cooking Experience
Buy your tickets now for the September Cooking Experience: Field to Table, set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Ruffino's Steaks, Seafood and Italian, 18811 Highland Road.
The Ruffino’s Cooking Experience is a five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from the restaurant's food czar, chef Reid Henderson. Each month, Ruffino's invites guests to participate in a night where friends and family gather for this dinner with hand-selected wines and front-row seats to watch as it’s prepared.
Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by visiting shop-ruffinos.myshopify.com/collections/all/products/ruffinos-br-september-ce-from-field-to-table.
Couples Charcuterie
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1, for a Couples Charcuterie Class at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Gilla Brewing Co., 13025 La. 44, Gonzales.
The brewery is teaming up with The Golden Bee in hosting this class, where couples will learn to build their own cheese and charcuterie boards while sipping some Gilla craft beer.
Tickets are $65 per couple, which includes two pour tickets and all supplies needed to assemble a board to feed two to four people. The Golden Bee will provide each couple with a disposable palm leaf board, three cheeses, charcuterie, seasonal fruit, crackers and accompaniments.
For tickets, visit gillabrewingco.square.site.