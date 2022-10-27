Nonney Oddlokken's story begins with a New Orleans' Mid-City childhood filled with magical stories spun by an agoraphobic aunt.

Oddlokken was too young to notice that her aunt never ventured outdoors. Then again, she never realized the limitations of her own Louisiana experience until she moved to the small St. Charles Parish community of St. Rose.

That was after Hurricane Katrina's devastation of New Orleans. Oddlokken was well into adulthood by that time, and St. Rose introduced her to a Louisiana she'd never experienced.

It happened when Oddlokken discovered the quickest way to the nearest Walmart was by way of a swamp. Or, at least, a road that ran through a swamp.

You'd never know it now, not when looking at Oddlokken's mixed media poster design for the 2022 Louisiana Book Festival.

Oddlokken's work often hangs in shows in and around both Baton Rouge and New Orleans, most recently in Baton Rouge Gallery's October artist member exhibitions.

But her art will stand at the center of a much bigger stage when the book festival opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 when her piece, "Magic in Bayou Antheneum," is plastered in supersized poster form across the entrance of the State Library of Louisiana.

Regular size copies of the poster will be sold at the festival, whose tents will occupy the intersection of North 4th Street and Spanish Town Road on the edge of Capitol Park.

Readers will mingle between the Capitol Park Museum and the State Library of Louisiana hosted by the state library's Louisiana Center for the Book. And it was the center's director, Jim Davis, who commissioned Oddlokken to design this year's poster.

Davis called her upon learning she was writing a book inspired by her artwork, originally scheduled for release in 2020. But COVID hit, then Hurricane Ida, whose wrath was especially destructive in St. Charles Parish. Oddlokken found herself dealing more with insurance companies than making art, so the book was pushed back to 2023.

Still, Davis wanted to feature one of her pieces on the 2022 poster.

"He wanted to use one of the pieces that I'd already made, but I told him I would much rather make something especially for the festival," Oddlokken said.

So came "Magic in Bayou Antheneum," with a swamp spirit sitting atop a pile of books at its center and two white alligators standing sentry on either side. The piece is filled with magical multimedia moonflowers and creatures, all cut from handmade paper and colored with thread.

Oddlokken calls her technique "painting with thread." Stand at a distance, and her pieces appear painted on canvas. Move closer, and you'll notice that all color blendings and shadings are done with thread on paper made in Oddlokken's studio.

The thread shimmers, enhancing the south Louisiana magic that Oddlokken weaves into her pieces, a magic began with her aunt's storytelling.

Oddlokken and her mom lived in her aunt's Mid-City house. Her aunt looked after Oddlokken while her mom worked the the Walgreens lunch counter on Canal Street. Her aunt entertained with stories about imaginary characters who lived in the backyard. Though her aunt stayed in the house, Oddlokken eventually found her way into the world, first when she and her mom moved to River Ridge, then as a student at the University of New Orleans.

Then a friend in Norway invited her to apply for art school in his country.

"I wasn't really feeling it in college here," Oddlokken said. "I was studying visual arts, and I was in the process of trying to get into a university in New York. And then my friend came in town and said, 'Hey, if you ever feel like doing something different, come visit me.'"

So she applied to and won a spot at the Strykejernet Fine Arts Academy in Oslo, concentrating in painting. She also met husband, Ole, in one of her classes. The couple married and had a son, and happily lived six years in Norway.

But Oddlokken missed her mom.

She and Ole moved to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. She worked several jobs in the city, had a daughter, then she and Ole found their way to St. Rose with her mom in tow.

That's when the real magic began.

The swamp drive to Walmart became an enchanted forest, and, by accident, Oddlokken began using thread to connect its mystic creatures.

"I worked as a photographer for 15 years and then an editorial photographer," Oddlokken said. "Then I decided to shut down my business because I really needed to go back into painting. That's where my heart was. Art, visual art, you know? Not that photography isn't an art, because it is, but that's not why I went to art school. So I was trying to figure out like where I wanted to go."

Oddlokken, by chance, discovered a small book of Renaissance drawings while rummaging through her art supplies. There was a time when she would practice drawing by reproducing the drawings, but now she saw them in a different way.

"I was getting it out from my desk, and I dropped it on the ground," Oddlokken said. "Coincidentally, I picked it up, and I thought, that's so funny. I'd drawn it before, but I never thought of what it would look like in color. I don't even know where the thread or needle came from, but I just started threading the woman's hair in the picture. And then everything just kind of blew up from there."

Oddlokken has since bought two sewing machines, one a hand-crank, the other motor-powered. She admits she doesn't know how to sew but simply taught herself how to use the machine for her work.

Handmade paper is stacked in one corner of the studio in her home. Some pieces will serve as backdrops. Others will become animals, plants, spirit figures that will make up the content.

Oddlokken works eight hours a day inside the studio or beneath a ceiling of Chinese lanterns in the backyard pergola. Her biggest piece so far, "Hours of the Moonflower," is 11 feet long, occupying the greater part of a wall in her studio.

The piece is dominated by three of Oddlokken's favorite tombs in Metairie Cemetery topped by moonflowers and surrounded by moths and swamp creatures. Oddlokken's trademark is a monocle magnifying one eye of each character, signifying their ability to look into the viewer's soul.

All — plants, animals, people — are connected by a continuous strand of gold thread.

"It shows how everything is connected in this world," she said.

The theme of connection is recurring in all of her shows, and it surely will be there in her exhibit at the State Library of Louisiana in the 2023 book festival.

It can be found in the 2022 festival poster, connecting Louisiana, its readers and its indelible spirit together in a single picture.