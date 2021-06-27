Check out how cannons were fired during the War of 1812 in demonstrations being held July 3 at Audubon State Historic Site, located near St. Francsiville on La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish.
Costumed park staff and volunteers will give demonstrations on the half-hour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The program is included in the park fees charge.
“This program commemorates the War of 1812 and its effect on Louisiana,” says John House, site manager.
Audubon State Historic Site is the setting for the 200-year-old Oakley House, temporary home and inspiration to John James Audubon in the 1800s. The park includes a museum, picnic areas, historic buildings, pavilion and nature trail. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, Oakley House and its lush natural settings are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Admission for the house and grounds is $10 for ages 18-61; $8 for ages 62 and older; $6 for ages 4-17; and free for ages 4 and younger. Grounds-only admission is $5 for ages 4 and older.
For more information, visit AudubonStateHistoricSite@wordpress.com or call (888) 677-2838 toll free, or (225) 635-3739.