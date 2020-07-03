This new normal isn’t as fun as the old normal. In the old normal, we played dress-up and danced in the streets of New Orleans on any given weekend.
As a member of a handful of the adult dance troupes, my calendar is usually filled with parties, charity events, parades and getting together with the girls to plan the next event. Celebration is my middle name and costuming is my game.
Right after a whirlwind Mardi Gras season, I was planning our spring ensembles and perfecting dance steps for a few new routines. My post-Carnival massage and pedicure were booked, something I splurge on every year after exposing my aching feet to miles of dancing on pothole-filled streets.
A new excitement filled my house. I had to iron a green satin skirt and adorn a bonnet with jeweled stones. In the middle of my new chaos, our mayor came on the news and canceled St. Patrick’s Day festivities and soon thereafter St. Joseph’s Day parades, Super Sunday and Easter parades as well.
Taking center stage was the coronavirus, something we thought was a novelty plague on the other side of the world. Little did we know that in the coming weeks the virus would lock us into our homes for the remainder of the spring and claim the lives of many friends and family members.
In true New Orleans fashion, the troops — dance troupes, that is — were ready to do what we do. When word got out that there was not enough personal protection equipment, those handy with a sewing machine started making masks. Bartering and borrowing elastic became the trending topic on social media. Those on the front line were giving their everything in fighting this deadly virus, so we did what we do best. We started feeding them. Donations of money and food poured in and those who were not working from home started delivering meals to hospitals and funeral homes. A good meal warms the tummy but one made with love surely warms the heart and soul.
Isolation has been a time to catch up on long-put-off projects, such as cleaning the ceiling fans, scrubbing the stove and rearranging cabinets. It is also a time to devour books, try out new recipes and become creative with leftovers. This is a time when families spend every waking moment together. The norm was saying good morning and goodnight, and now we sit together for every meal, attend Mass in front of the television and talk about hopes and dreams for the future.
Communicating with friends and loved ones is more important than ever. Seeing my girlfriends on video chat and Zoom is so exciting as this is a new medium for a lot of us. We squeal like little girls upon seeing each other’s faces. We wave to the screen, blow kisses and give virtual hugs. We talk about our families, about coloring in the children’s coloring books after they have gone to bed. We talk about juggling home schooling, preparing a hot meal every night and applying for unemployment. We trade information on food pantries, talk about flattening the curve and how sometimes we find ourselves just staring into oblivion. We encourage one another, give tips on how to deal with anxiety, and everyone talks about how we will celebrate with Champagne at our favorite spot someday when we are able to.
And, of course, we will be in costume.
— Oubre lives in New Orleans