Black Out Loud Conference held in BR
The inaugural Black Out Loud Conference celebrated black visibility in the arts, media and activism on Aug. 10-12 in Baton Rouge.
Local poet, activist and teaching artist Donney Rose hosted the conference, which was sponsored by the Urban Congress on African American Males in Baton Rouge, Design Baton Rouge, The Bluest Ink and Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa.
TMZ senior producer and Baton Rouge native Van Lathan was keynote speaker. Also speaking was Michael “Quess” Moore, co-founder of Take Em Down NOLA, the movement that encouraged the removal of Confederate statues in New Orleans.
The conference development team included Ronaldo Hardy, sponsorship and development; Lynette Pierce, volunteer coordinator/logistics manager; Marcel Williams, talent coordinator; and Leslie D. Rose, publicity.
Koi group learns about reptiles, amphibians
Vernon Lee Wright spoke on salamanders, frogs and toads, turtles and snakes to the Deep South Koi and Pond Society on July 22.
Wright illustrated his lecture with pictures of the various reptiles and amphibians that pond owners may encounter. Wright taught in the LSU Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries as professor of wildlife where he worked on alligators, water fowls, egrets, eagles and other birds and reptiles.
The society will not meet in August. Mike Christensen, manager of Ornamental Pond Fish in Port Allen, will speak on pond and water garden water quality at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at LSU's Aquatic Germplasm and Genetic Resources Center, 2288 Gourrier Ave. The meeting is free to the public, but reservations are required by leaving a message at (225) 383-3554.
The society meets on the fourth Sunday of each month at various locations. It is open to anyone interested in ponds, koi and goldfish and water plants. For information, leave a message at (225) 383-3554 or visit facebook.com/groups/DeepSouthKoiandPondSociety.
Beach volleyball coach speaks to Kiwanis
Russell Brock, LSU women’s beach volleyball coach, spoke Aug. 2 to the Cortana Kiwanis Club.
Fran Flory, who coaches LSU's women's volleyball, was the school's beach volleyball coach when the program began in 2013. Brock was promoted to head coach in 2016 and has led the team to a national ranking.
Brock has been named the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association's Coach of the Year. Originally from Baytown, Texas, Brock graduated in 1996 from the University of Southern California. Jeff Wittenbrink inducted new member Brent Phillips into the club.
The Cortana Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Piccadilly Cafeteria, 3332 S. Sherwood Blvd. Membership is open to everyone interested in community affairs and service. Contact Lowell Tilley, lowelltilley@gmail.com, (225) 272-6744.
SLU student wins international film award
Southeastern Louisiana University student Amanda Triay with the Southeastern Channel earned a second-place international film award for her short documentary on Hammond resident Benny Latino’s remarkable recovery of his speech after suffering a stroke.
Triay, of Denham Springs, won a 2018 Silver Remi Award for her 10-minute documentary, “To Speak Again,” at the 51st annual WorldFest International Film and Video Festival in Houston. She won the award in the College Student division of the Film and Video competition.
“To Speak Again” chronicles the struggle of Latino, a popular Hammond resident and longtime owner of Kelly’s Bar, now named Benny’s Place. Latino suffered a stroke in 2012 and fell into a coma for almost three days. As a result, he lost the ability to speak and understand what others were saying, a condition commonly known as aphasia.
Triay, who graduated from Southeastern in 2017, is a marketing producer at WAFB.
St. Joseph Parochial reunion planned
A reunion for all who attended St. Joseph Parochial School from 1941-64 will be held frok 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall. Contact Catherine Broussard, (225) 642-9553, cbroussard@rpcc.edu; or Lurline Hamilton, (225) 266-2628, lurlinehamilton@yahoo.com.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.