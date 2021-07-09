Raina Vallot had no intentions of starting a movement when she posted a photo of her new fuchsia suede pumps on social media with the caption "Power Pump Girl."
One message from her LSU classmate Sherin Dawud quickly changed her mind.
“I messaged her and said, ‘Is that the name of the heel, or is this something? Because I really feel like this could be something,’” Dawud recalled. “I was like, ‘Alright, it’s something. Meet me at my house tonight.’”
Securing the name Power Pump Girls came before the cause, but it wasn’t long before they came up with a mission to unite women and a list of problems to tackle.
“We saw the power of women working together,” said Vallot, 28. “We come together for common goals, common interest and common good.”
Both of the co-founders have backgrounds in corporate event planning, so in 2017, their founding project was aimed at bringing like-minded women together. Then came the work.
The first advocacy project for the Power Pump Girls was “Secured,” an initiative that combats period poverty — inadequate access to menstrual education and hygiene products, including sanitary products — and the stigma associated with menstruation.
"Through research, we identified that this was something that was overlooked, so we took on the period equity work that we’re now known for,” said Dawud, 32.
Four years in, the nonprofit has added more social advocacy initiatives to its roster, including education, racial equity, women’s rights and civic engagement.
“Civic engagement is another pillar that’s important to us,” Vallot said. “As a women’s empowerment organization, we think it’s important that women use their voices and get involved in the community by voting and knowing the legislative process and knowing who your elected officials are.”
This work is done through their three-point system, REM.
“Rally. Educate. Mobilize. Or REM actually came about when we were trying to systemize our social impact work,” Dawud said.
The method works even when the two are moving fast, whether it's rallying people to give blood at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic or gathering resources for those affected by Hurricane Laura's hit on Lake Charles last August.
To further spread their mission and build community, Power Pump Girls has a blog and a podcast. Dawud and Vallot discuss all types of ideas, from social issues to womanhood to "the hustle."
No matter how many projects these dynamic young women add to their agenda, Secured remains a top priority.
They advocated for "pink tax" laws, which have been passed and exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from state and local sales tax.
Their campaign, Have a Good Summer, is running over the next few months with the goal to raise $30,000 to support the ongoing purchase of menstruation products in an effort to build a “period bank.”
Once established, Vallot and Dawud said they believe it will be the first such entity in the state. The plans include the purchase of 75,000 menstruation products to be given out at 15 distribution centers across the state, similar to how food banks work.
“With Secured, everything had been rapid response or call and response, or things that we’ve taken on in bite-sized pieces,” Vallot said. “But we feel that we’ve done the work that we can create this sustainable solution and provide this as a resource to the community that’s not being done. And we would love to have that ongoing. If no one else is going to do it, we’re already in the space. We’re taking initiative.”
Grassroots fundraising is essential to their work.
“There isn’t much funding for these kinds of projects," Dawud said. "Everything we’ve done in this area has been community-based.”
Aside from community donations, Power Pump Girls funds its programs through the sale of its branded merchandise, including apparel and accessories featuring the group's slogan, “Only Hang with Hustlers.” Others shirts and caps promote "Social Good."
“Whether or not those grant dollars are coming in, we can take the first step,” Vallot said. “Social good can be done on a small scale, it can be done on a local scale or it can be done on a larger format, but it starts with something, and those ripple effects are really powerful.”
In the end, it’s really all about empowering women in Louisiana.
“I have a sticky note on my desk that reads, 'You never walk alone; every step you take you carry your community,' and so, to me, that is exactly what we are here for,” Dawud said. “We always say that Raina and I are just the faces of this organization, but we know that we do not walk alone. We know that there are women who are seeking to help, and there are women on the other side who need to get helped, and together we are all better.”
To learn more about the organization, visit powerpumpgirls.org, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @powerpumpgirlsinc or on Twitter, @powerpumpgirls.