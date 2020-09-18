Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated Beginning Day and the chapter's birthday with a luncheon Aug. 25 at Drusilla Seafood.
President Vonnie Brewer presented gifts to all members based on this year's theme, "Sisters by Choice."
Cheryl Foster, outgoing president, was presented a scrapbook chronicling last year’s activities. On the Scrapbook Committee were Pat Buturla, Donna Fortenberry and Linda Garafola.
WBR Garden & Civic resumes meetings
The West Baton Rouge Garden and Civic Club met for the first time since March at the WBR Sheriff’s Posse building on Sept. 8.
President Andrea Normand welcomed new members and led a memorial for deceased members Evva Wilson, Kay Sager and Jane Brou; Bobby E. Stanley, husband of Ruth Stanley; and Jill Mabile, daughter of Marie Favrot and daughter-in-law of Lillie Mabile.
Kim Callagan gave out 2020-21 yearbooks, and Normand highlighted the contents.
Kiwanis Club of BR donates to children's museum
The Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge presented a $500 check to Peter Claffey, executive director of the Knock Knock Children's Museum, on Sept. 14.
The museum has been closed during the pandemic but has partnered with Front Yard Bikes to provide more than 3,100 STEM activity kits to youngsters in the Baton Rouge area. They've also created the Knock Knock At Your Door video series and a Parent Resource Guide for tips to help families navigate during the quarantine. Along with other activities, the museum has provided weekly, live virtual camps.