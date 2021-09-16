That fall tradition — the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair — you missed last year due to the pandemic is returning.
“We feel that it is important for us to have an event this year,” said Fair Chairman Cliff Barton. “The COVID virus kept us from opening last year but with the numbers are going down now, and after all that Baton Rouge has gone through it is time for the public to have some family fun.”
The entertainment, the attractions, the food, rides, fun and games are all back from Oct. 28 -Nov. 7.
The musical entertainment for the 55th annual event will include: David St. Romain, the Ole Sole Band, the Justin McCain Project, Chris LeBlanc & Chris Roberts, and Chubby Carrier performing country, rock, Latino, Cajun, swamp pop and blues.
The fair also is bringing back three of its most popular attractions: Pages Globe of Death Motorcycle Stunt Show, Swifty Swine Pig Racing, and Noah’s Way Exotic Animal Petting Zoo.
Also, there will be plenty of fair food and the largest midway in south Louisiana with rides and games for children of all ages, according to a news release.
Proceeds from the fair are donated back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships and sponsorships. The fair foundation has donated more than $4.2 million since beginning this program in 1987.
For more information, visit gbrsf.com.