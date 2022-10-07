St. John's United Methodist Church at 230 Renee Dr. in Baton Rouge (off Highland Road, near Gardere Lane) will be holding a GriefShare Support Group on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the church's parlor. The group will meet weekly for 13 weeks. There is no charge to attend.
GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one. For more information and to register, you may go to www.GriefShare.org or contact Deemuenzler@gmail.com or 225-933-1668 or the church office at 225-755-4594.
44th anniversary United Methodist Men's Day
Starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 23, join in celebration of the 44th Anniversary of the United Methodist Men.
This year’s theme is, “To attract and build a strong and effective force of handsome men dedicated to its cardinal principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplift.”
The guest speaker will be Dr. Launce LaMotte, interventional cardiologist at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center and Baton Rouge General Hospital and current director of cardiac rehabilitation at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
For more information, call the church office at (225) 343-8421.
Learning to Love our Shadow and Shining Self
Come and enjoy a three-day retreat at 7 p.m. starting Friday Oct. 14 until 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 led by the Rev. Edwene Gaines and the Rev. Lura Lisa Wall at Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Hwy.
For more information, call (225) 755-3043 or visit unitybatonrouge.com.
Gift and bake sale at St. Jude Parish
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, at St. Jude Parish Hall at 9150 Highland Road, Catholic Daughters Court Regina Coeli 2063 is hosting a gift and bake sale.
Desserts and unique handmade gifts, such as religious items, bowl cozies, LSU items, stuffed animals, a large selection of baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, decorative pillows, teacher's gifts, garden and yard art and more will be sold.
Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes guest speaker
At 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, guest speaker Emerson Miller, of Dallas, will speak on "Mental Health and the African American Community."
All services are available in person, livestreamed on Facebook and on YouTube. For more information, contact T. Ron Weegar, pastor, at (225) 356-4052.