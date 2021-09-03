The "Michelangelo: A Different View" exhibit at the Raising Canes River Center will be postponed until next year because the facility is being used to house those displaced by Hurricane Ida.
Already rescheduled twice since April 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit that includes large-scale reproductions of the famed artist's Sistine Chapel ceiling frescos had been set for Sept. 1-30 before the hurricane's arrival.
The new exhibit date will be announced in the future, according to a statement from the River Center. Tickets that already have been bought will be honored when the new dates are chosen. Those wanting a refund should contact the point of purchase, the statement said.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time," the statement said. "Please stay tuned to www.raisingcanesrivercenter.com and our social media for updates."