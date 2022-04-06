Shooters and outdoorsmen alike joined the Louisiana chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association for its 10th annual Sporting Clays Classic shooting fundraiser April 1 outside of Husser, approximately 25 miles northwest of Covington, an easy drive from New Orleans or Baton Rouge.
Under bright blue, cloudless skies, groups of shooters hailing from across the state came together to compete and raise money for fishing conservation in Louisiana. In total, more than 160 people participated in the shoot.
The event was held at Covey Rise Lodge on one of their two sporting clay shooting courses. Sporting clays, similar to skeet, involves shooters aiming for clay targets, some of which can fly through the air while others roll on the ground. Multiple stations are laid along the course that send out the clays in a variety of combinations.
But organizers said the event was about much more than just shooting clays. It was about expanding CCA’s reach past just fishermen and getting all outdoorsmen involved in talks about conservation.
The event was about “converging the love of shooting sporting clays with the love of CCA,” the event’s chairman Pierre Villere said.
He noted that the once small event has now grown to include more than 160 shooters.
“This is turning into one of the premiere, best-attended clay shooting events,” said Villere, a longtime CCA supporter.
Katie Ruiz, organizer of an all-women’s team that has attended the event for the last few years, said nothing could beat getting outdoors in the beautiful weather.
“Any day beats getting out of the office, but especially one like today,” Ruiz said.
The money raised at the event will help CCA fund their reef and coastal rebuilding projects, lobby lawmakers to pass laws protecting Louisiana’s marine life and spread the word about the organization’s efforts, according to CCA state chairman Charlie Caplinger.
The CCA chapter’s “purpose is to be the voice of the fishermen but also the fish,” Caplinger said.
The evening was crowned with a delicious farm-to-table style dinner prepared by Covey Rise chef Austin Kirzner, seated in Covey Rise's newly built venue space.
Inside, the venue had a rustic feel with exposed wooden beams lining the ceiling. Accordion doors opened up the main room to an outdoor space, complete with an AstroTurf lawn for guests to relax and overlook the woods where the clay courses are settled. A room adjacent to the main area held a small bar that served guests throughout the night.
Vegetables for the dinner were harvested from Covey Rise’s 75 acres of farmland. The vegetables, which included fresh peppers, lettuce, broccoli, corn and green beans, were the showcase of the dinner. Their freshness stood out, making the flavors bolder and sweeter. Strawberry cheesecake, featuring fruits grown on-site, topped off the meal.
Covey Rise's sprawling farm sells its vegetables to restaurants in New Orleans, the north shore and Lafayette and offers customizable local food boxes to the public, Kirzner said.
The venue can be booked for weddings and formal events. Sometimes, the farms are open for visitors for exclusive tours followed by a farm-to-table dinner.
In addition to Covey's Rise's venue and farms, the site also features a lodge and cabins that can be booked for business retreats or family reunions.
Guests can also book full-service hunting experiences and cabins for a getaway weekend. Covey Rise Lodge hosts state and regional sporting clay tournaments as well and will be hosting the 2022 Louisiana Sporting Clays Championship later this year.