Jazz violinist Regina Carter recently learned she’ll receive another accolade. In July, the National Endowment for the Arts named her one of its Jazz Masters for 2023. It’s the highest honor the United States can give a jazz artist.
“I’m shocked,” Carter said last week from her home in Maywood, New Jersey. “In my mind, I haven’t been on the planet long enough, but I’m deeply honored by the recognition. I’m going to try to live up to that.”
Carter’s honor follows her MacArthur Fellowship and Doris Duke Artist Award. A violinist whose warmly expressive playing blends awesome classical technique with the freedom of jazz, Carter often ventures far beyond jazz. She’s released 11 solo albums and performed and recorded with jazz artists Wynton Marsalis, Kenny Barron and George Wein and pop, R&B and country stars Billy Joel, Joe Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Dolly Parton.
Despite decades of performing, Carter’s River City Jazz Masters concert Tuesday at the Manship Theatre will be her Baton Rouge debut. She’ll play a new original composition, “Gone in a Phrase of Air.” Her supporting players will include one of New Orleans’ great drummers, Herlin Riley.
“Gone in a Phrase of Air” was inspired by the nationwide obliteration of urban neighborhoods that followed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Multi-sectioned and featuring video, “Gone in a Phrase of Air” originated with a single piece composed in tribute to Black Bottom, the Detroit neighborhood where Carter’s mother grew up.
“Black Bottom and Paradise Alley were areas where Blacks and immigrants were forced to live,” Carter said. “They were tightknit communities with some wealthy people, some not, some poor. But they helped each other and they had their own businesses and churches and communities.”
In addition to Detroit, “Gone in the Phrase of Air” contains sections devoted to Baton Rouge and New Orleans; Albany, New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; and St. Louis.
“For every city that wants me to do this piece, I add something about that city,” Carter said.
A native of the famously musical Detroit, Carter began her music instruction at 2 years old with piano lessons. A few years later, the 4-year-old Carter enrolled in Suzuki method violin classes.
Carter studied classical music from childhood through college. But being in Detroit, the home of Motown Records, she inevitably heard the local label’s internationally popular hits by the Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many more. She played along with the great string arrangements on many of those records, which were recorded by members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
“It’s great music, still to this day,” Carter said of the Motown sound. “I feel like an old lady when I’m in the store and hear one of those tunes. I’m like, ‘That’s when music was music.’ ”
At 16, Carter experienced her aha moment with jazz. A friend, jazz singer Carla Cook, took her to a performance by master jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli at Detroit’s Pontchartrain Hotel.
“He had the biggest smile on his face when he was playing,” Carter recalled. “The whole trio was having a great time. I wanted that. And I wanted to express how I was feeling and not continue with the rigid way I had been performing. The European classical way of being, it made me anxious.”
Following her graduation from Cass Technical High School, Carter continued her classical studies at the New England Conservatory of Music before studying jazz at Oakland University in metro Detroit. Her early career work includes the all-female jazz quintet Straight Ahead and String Trio of New York.
In the mid-1990s, although her career was going well before she participated in Wynton Marsalis’ “Blood on the Fields,” the jazz oratorio effectively put her on the jazz map. In 1995, she released her self-titled solo debut on Atlantic Records.
Like great players of bowed string instruments can do, Carter gives her violin playing a vocal quality. Vowing that she’ll never sing in public with her human voice, her violin sings in an inimitable way.
“Yes, that’s my voice,” she said.
Regina Carter
7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$25-$45