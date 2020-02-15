Back about 1987, I took a humanities class at Delgado Community College with Max Reichard, a very good and knowledgeable teacher.
In the daytime class was mostly students 18 to 23. Myself, on the other hand, was a 42-year-old codger. My friend and co-worker Joseph Keefe also was in the class.
On the first day, Dr. Max announced that he did not give out As in this course. Not my worry, but I think a few people did change classes.
Later in the course, Dr. Max told us to do a book review. Book review? What the hell is that?
Look, I flunked English three times in high school and never did a book report let alone a book review. He explained that you read a book and give a review of how it impacted you or how you understood it.
Joe said he was going to review "The Red Badge of Courage." I read that book in high school, one of only a few that I have ever read. Joe says we can't do the same book, the teacher will think we are cheating since we are on the fire department together at the training school and sit next to each other in class. I said mine will be different.
A few weeks later, before handing back our report, Dr. Max said: "Remember when this class started and I said that I give no As. This stack of reports has an A in it," and then he passed them out. You could hear a pin drop as the students wondered who got the A.
My review
Approximately 25 years ago when I was in high school I read "The Red Badge of Courage" by Stephen Crane. I will attempt to capture on paper the influence it has had on me then and now.
I was very impressed with the "Red Badge" when I first read it. I could escape into the story and empathize with the youth. I feel everyone when they're young have no identity and are always trying to find themselves.
At that time after high school, I felt that I had to go out into the world and prove myself to be accepted by everyone just as the youth had to do. Sometimes you have to do what is acceptable to others and not necessarily what is acceptable to yourself.
The "Red Badge" has taken many forms during my lifetime. When I was younger, it was fancy clothes, hair dos and fast cars. You wore and drove all of what you were or what you wanted people to think you were. As I got older I was like Henry Fleming carrying the colors and leading the charge. I was adding more substance to myself but still using red badges the same as everyone else. Now they were wife and child, house and career and age and experience. We all use red badges in form or another.
My life in the fire department has been like the youth in battle where you have to prove yourself by doing deeds in the face of danger. I am like Henry waiting and wondering when the enemy will shoot and if I can make a good stand. When I was promoted to captain, I was issued a shiny new officer's helmet that let everyone know that I was a greenhorn. After it became scarred from fighting fires, it became my red badge for everyone to see who doubted my ability to fight the battle.
I have related to this story a lot over the years and can say that it is not really a story about the Civil War but really about life itself and about growing up. My relationship with the book has changed over the years to the point I rely less on red badges. I can rely more on my substance, fiber and character, which I guess is actually another form of a red badge, that if surviving life to the point of being a red badge, that of surviving life to the point of being able to reflect on the past.
My grade was an A+, that's with a plus sign.
— West lives in Picayune, Mississippi