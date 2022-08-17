Peach season is winding down, so get them fresh now and enjoy them later with these recipes.
Peaches are high in fiber, vitamins and minerals. They also have beneficial antioxidants, which can help protect your body from aging and disease.
When you’re picking out your peaches, avoid any slightly green or underripe peaches, but don’t rely solely on their color. Look for those that are slightly tender and smell more fragrant instead.
Blanching peaches make peeling them easy. Take out any stems then score an “x” in the blossom ends of the peaches. Place the peaches in boiling water, enough to cover them completely. Boil about 30 seconds. Place the hot peaches into a bowl of ice water to stop further cooking. Once cool, peel and prepare your peaches according to your recipe.
If you aren’t cooking them right away, toss your peeled peaches in a few tablespoons of citrus juice to keep them from turning brown and store them in the refrigerator. To freeze, place the slices on a cookie sheet until frozen then store them in containers or bags.
These are a few of my favorite recipes for fresh-from-the-market peaches. I hope these recipes will help you enjoy your Louisiana peaches well after the season has passed.
Peach Granita
Yields about 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
5 medium ripe peaches
2 tablespoons honey
¼ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
5-6 mint leaves
1. Cut an “X” in the bottoms of the peaches. Heat a stock pot to boiling, add the peaches and return to boil. Cook 5 minutes, then remove peaches and place in a bowl of ice water.
2. Peel and cut peaches. Remove pits.
3. Add the peaches, honey, milk, vanilla and mint leaves to a blender. Puree until smooth.
4. Transfer to a freezer-safe container. Freeze at least 6 hours or overnight.
5. Scoop the icy mixture into cups and serve cold.
Honey Peach Sauce
Yields 1 cup sauce. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup honey
2 cups fresh peach slices
1. Bring honey and peaches to a boil over medium-high heat.
2. Simmer until tender, about 3 or 4 minutes.
3. Transfer to a blender or food processor then purée until smooth.
4. Serve peach sauce over ice cream, pancakes or waffles.
Canned Peaches
Yields 4 pint jars. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
8-12 peaches, about 4 cups sliced
½ cup sugar
2 cups water
¼ cup lemon juice (bottled)
1 teaspoon almond extract
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1. Wash peaches and cut a cross in the bottom of each. Fill a medium stock pot half full with water and bring to a boil.
2. Prepare jars by boiling them in a large stock pot of water for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, but leave the jars until ready to fill.
3. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Boil the peaches for 30 seconds then immediately plunge into ice water. Slip the peel off the peaches, slice them and set aside.
4. In a medium saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil. Add peaches, lemon juice, almond extract and nutmeg and simmer for 5 minutes.
5. Fill the warm jars with peaches leaving ½-inch head space. Poke a knife around the edges to get rid of any air pockets. Seal with sterile lids and rims.
6. Return jars to their pot of hot water and boil for 20 minutes. Leave on the counter until cool then store.