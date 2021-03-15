A century ago, a group of women came together with a very modern idea: Create a club just for women and give them a place to call their own.

It would be called the Woman's Club and they would meet at the Woman's Clubhouse — a building purchased, owned and operated completely by the club.

These were women who were coming into their own. They had fought for and earned the right to vote, and they had created clubs to tackle everything from charitable work to those focused on intellectual enrichment. They also, on occasion, showed their muscle. The Housewives League had successfully led a drive to require bakeries to individually wrap loaves of bread.

The clubhouse would also serve as the gathering spot for a diverse group of other clubs, from the Housewives League to the Music Club of Baton Rouge.

Later this year, the Woman's Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a tea for its members and members of the two affiliate clubs, the Music Club and the Downtown Kiwanis Club, which holds weekly meetings in the clubhouse.

It all started on a January day in 1921 when members of 15 local clubs assembled in a meeting called by Virginia Wilkinson Tucker, head of the Housewives League. The Music Club is the last of the original 15 founding clubs that's still a member.

Tucker became the Woman's Club first president and led a committee that settled on buying the old Christian Church building on East Boulevard, now T.J. Jemison Boulevard.

To raise the down payment for the church building, the Housewives League held a consignment sale of $30,000 in World War I surplus material with a club commission of 10%. Operating from a tent on the side yard of City Hall, the women sold the entire lot of merchandise in two weeks, allowing Tucker to brag that "we sold 500 army blankets one afternoon when the temperature was 96 degrees."

On June 11, 1921, the club purchased the building for $9,500 with a $3,500 down payment and a note of $2,000 for each of the next three years.

To pay off the note, the Woman's Club sold memberships, called shares of stock, for $10. It also held fundraisers, including vaudeville shows, children's plays, lunches for service clubs, rummage sales and a Saturday morning story hour.

When the final note was paid, Tucker held a dinner party, where she presented the canceled mortgage and a resolution that read, "I shall never again beg, plead or cajole money from anyone for the mortgage debt of the Clubhouse."

The clubhouse became a hub of social activity with daily meetings of member clubs as well as teas, wedding receptions, sorority parties, coffees and lots of dances.

By the 1930s, the affiliate clubs had outgrown the old church, which was deteriorating. Plans were drawn for a new building and fundraising again began.

The old church was torn down and in its place a new Woman's Clubhouse was constructed. It opened on Aug. 5, 1941, and is still in regular use today.

In a tradition started in 1946 and still ongoing, the Woman's Club met once a month with a guest coffee followed by a program. For many years, the late Helen Barnes chaired the coffee committee because she could do refreshments for less than $15.

At one point, members of the Woman's Club numbered more than 400. In 1960, some 234 club activities and 112 social gatherings were held at the clubhouse.

In recent years, membership has been dwindling and now stands at about 120.

With the coming of larger hotels and restaurants and the expansion of other private clubs, fewer and fewer organizations used the old downtown facility, which began to experience major problems.

The building needed work, and, over the years, friends of the organization always stepped in to provide help. Attorney and longtime board member Frances Landry and her husband, Jules, often covered major expenses and donated brass chandeliers for the main parlor. Gertrude Wilbert and the Landrys gave the money for three stained-glass windows designed by local artist Adalie Brent for the front of the clubhouse.

The late C.B. "Doc" and Irene Pennington helped pay for new central air conditioning, and the family's foundation, the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation, came to the rescue with a $50,000 donation. The money, matched with major donations from Annie W. Bowman, Susan H. Dawson and the Landrys, paid for a complete renovation of the kitchen and dressing room, new paint on the interior and the addition of handicapped access.

In 2000, the structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The turn of the new century brought other changes, too.

The club, organized in the segregated South, began inviting Black woman as members and encouraging Black clubs, churches and families to use to clubhouse.

"Those churches are now some of our biggest clientele," said past club President Alice Pledge Nelson. "Their members love to use the clubhouse for wedding receptions and other social events."