Skin cancer event
WHAT: Baton Rouge Rock for Spots
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 8. Doors open at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road
TICKETS/INFO: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $10 for students (must be 18 or older), marybirdlake.org/rock or (225) 215–1221.
DETAILS: Surgical oncologist John Lyons and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center is teaming up with regional nonprofit FestiGals for the event, proceeds of which support patients with melanoma and other forms of skin and soft tissue cancer. Four rock bands — Fret Medics, V–Tones, Blue Verse and Jerry C & the Malignancy, all of which are comprised of local physicians and medical professionals — will perform. Drinks from the Varsity Theatre and food from Taco de Paco will be available for purchase. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. but can easily be detected and is often curable if caught early. Melanoma is one of the most lethal forms of skin cancer, but it can be detected by checking skin regularly for moles or skin changes.
Louisiana pageant
WHAT: Ms. Full-Figured U.S.A. Louisiana Pageant
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Belle Of Baton Rouge Hotel & Casino, 102 France St.
TICKETS/INFO: $30 in advance, $40 at the door. Visit facebook.com/msfullfiguredusaLouisiana/