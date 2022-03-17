Before he dons his multi-colored kilt and climbs aboard his royal float in Baton Rouge, Wearin' of the Green Parade Grand Marshal Todd Graves answered a few questions about the big day, his Irish heritage and if Snoop Dogg will be there on Saturday.
Is this the first time you’re serving as grand marshal of a parade? If not, what other parade(s) have you led?
This is my first official role as grand marshal of a parade. I served as king of Washington Mardi Gras (Mystic Krewe of Louisianians) in 2018, which was a lot of fun. The Wearin’ of the Green parade started when I was in high school, and since then it has been one of my favorite events of the year. When the Shingletons (Pat Shingleton is one of the parade's co-founders) asked me to serve as grand marshal, I was really excited. Little did I know, it would take more than two years to come to fruition because of cancellations due to the pandemic. It’s always one of the best days of the year in Baton Rouge. This parade means a lot to our community and I’m looking forward to Saturday.
Do you have any Irish lineage? If so, please elaborate.
I do! According to DNA tests, I am mostly Irish (35%). My mother’s mother was a Riley. I’ve also traveled to Ireland a few times. One exceptional trip was with our local Pat Quigley (former Ivar's owner).
We hear you’re having three units in the parade and several special guests like Shaq, maybe Nelly? Can we get any specifics on that? How about your buddy Snoop Dogg?
We’ll have three floats on the parade that will include family, friends and Raising Cane’s crew. I’m excited to have my friend Nelly join me in the parade. Nelly will be performing at the Uncle Earl’s afterparty following the parade. Shaq and Snoop have told me they would like to come to a future Wearin' of the Green Parade.
We all know you’re the founder of Raising Cane’s but what are three interesting or amusing things we might not know about you?
1. I don’t actually like coleslaw. I sub it for extra toast when I order at Cane’s.
2. To celebrate being grand marshal of the 35th Wearin’ of the Green Parade, we created a custom tartan. It’s primarily green and white but also includes brown to represent the Mississippi River (Pat wanted to dye the river green for the parade 😊), red for the city of Baton Rouge/Red Stick and purple and gold for the Tigers’ National Championship win in 2020 (when the 35th parade was supposed to roll but canceled due to COVID-19). Raising Cane III will be joining me and she will have a matching tartan bandana.
3. My family and I recently adopted a dog from Companion Animal Alliance so that our yellow Lab, Cane III has a new friend.
Do you usually celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and if so, how?
Yes! We always celebrate with an Irish feast including shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage and more. At Cane’s, we celebrate with green lemonade all month long and St. Patrick’s Day buttons and T-shirts for our crew.
Anything you’d like to add?
Sláinte!
The 35th Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Starting from the Catholic Life Center, the route is along Hundred Oaks Avenue, taking a right on Eugene Street, a left on Terrace Avenue, then a left on Perkins Road, ending at its intersection with Acadian Thruway.
For more info, visit wearinofthegreen.com