David Epley brings his Doktor Kaboom show, 'Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming' to the Manship Theatre Sunday, Oct. 16.

Tickets are on sale for "Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org. (Dave Chapelle says Doktor Kaboom is fun for the whole family.)

The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Some Boys, a Few Bunnies, and One Lousy Unicorn: Sculptures by Alex Podesta" on Thursday, Oct. 13, and "Pearlware, Polish, and Privilege: Artwork by Paul Scott" on Thursday, Oct. 27. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.

Two exhibitions, "Why LSU From an Artist's Point of View," are currently showing at LSU. The LSU MFA Grad Student Exhibition runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the LSU Student Union Art Gallery. The LSU  Undergraduate Student Exhibition runs through Friday, Oct. 7, at the Clark and Laura Boyce Gallery in the Design Building. For more information, visit design.lsu.edu/art.

Tickets are on sale for the LSU Jazz Showcase will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Boulevard. Tickets are $18 by visiting lsu.edu/cmda/events.

Tickets are on sale for Eighth Blackbird, with the LSU Wind Ensemble and LSU Symphony Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Boulevard. Tickets are $18 by visiting lsu.edu/cmda/events.

Tickets are on sale for River City Jazz Masters — Regina Carter: Gone in the Phrase of Air at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25 and $45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.

