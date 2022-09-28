Doktor Kaboom
Tickets are on sale for "Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org. (Dave Chapelle says Doktor Kaboom is fun for the whole family.)
At LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Some Boys, a Few Bunnies, and One Lousy Unicorn: Sculptures by Alex Podesta" on Thursday, Oct. 13, and "Pearlware, Polish, and Privilege: Artwork by Paul Scott" on Thursday, Oct. 27. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
LSU student shows
Two exhibitions, "Why LSU From an Artist's Point of View," are currently showing at LSU. The LSU MFA Grad Student Exhibition runs through Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the LSU Student Union Art Gallery. The LSU Undergraduate Student Exhibition runs through Friday, Oct. 7, at the Clark and Laura Boyce Gallery in the Design Building. For more information, visit design.lsu.edu/art.
LSU Jazz Showcase
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Jazz Showcase will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Boulevard. Tickets are $18 by visiting lsu.edu/cmda/events.
Eighth Blackbird concert
Tickets are on sale for Eighth Blackbird, with the LSU Wind Ensemble and LSU Symphony Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the LSU Union Theater, Veterans Boulevard. Tickets are $18 by visiting lsu.edu/cmda/events.
Regina Carter concert
Tickets are on sale for River City Jazz Masters — Regina Carter: Gone in the Phrase of Air at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25 and $45 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.